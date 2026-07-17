VIA Rail is hiring in Toronto for jobs that pay up to $108,000 and you get travel perks
You can travel from coast to coast.
VIA Rail offers travel perks for employees, even if travelling isn't required for work.
The passenger rail service is currently hiring for a few positions in Toronto.
One of the job perks with these positions is train travel privileges for you and your family.
VIA Rail has trains that travel through eight provinces, and there are a few scenic routes, along with The Canadian route between Toronto and Vancouver and The Ocean route between Montreal and Halifax.
So, if you want a job in the city that also gets your travel perks to go across the country, here are the VIA Rail jobs in Toronto that you can apply for now.
Senior Technical Advisor
Salary: $83,281 to $97,978
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You need a technical diploma (DEC or AEC), an electrical or mechanical certification, or the equivalent.
A minimum of eight years of work experience with railway equipment or the equivalent is required.
You must have knowledge of Microsoft Office applications, including Word and Excel.
Also, you must be able to travel to support equipment located on the road or at another maintenance centre, work night shifts, and travel to different locations or work different shifts.
Manager, Customer Experience
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in management or a related field, or a minimum of five years of experience in a supervisory role in a customer service environment, preferably in a unionized setting.
The ability to communicate in English and French is required for this job.
You must have customer service skills, knowledge of health and safety training, and an understanding of the Canada Labour Code and human rights legislation.
Also, you need to be proficient with Microsoft applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
The availability to travel and work variable shifts, including weekends and statutory holidays, is required for this job.
Supervisor Mechanical and Maintenance
Salary: $92,534 to $108,864
Company: VIA Rail
Who Should Apply: You need a college degree (DEC) or a combination of education and work experience in a relevant field.
Also, you must have at least five years of supervisory experience and relevant experience in manufacturing or the transportation industry.
You need to be proficient in Microsoft programs and have leadership and coaching skills.
The ability to work night shifts is required for this job.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.