VIA Rail is hiring in Toronto for jobs that pay up to $108,000 and you get travel perks

You can travel from coast to coast.

via rail departures board inside toronto union station

VIA Rail departures board at Toronto Union Station.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

VIA Rail offers travel perks for employees, even if travelling isn't required for work.

The passenger rail service is currently hiring for a few positions in Toronto.

One of the job perks with these positions is train travel privileges for you and your family.

VIA Rail has trains that travel through eight provinces, and there are a few scenic routes, along with The Canadian route between Toronto and Vancouver and The Ocean route between Montreal and Halifax.

So, if you want a job in the city that also gets your travel perks to go across the country, here are the VIA Rail jobs in Toronto that you can apply for now.

Senior Technical Advisor

Salary: $83,281 to $97,978

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You need a technical diploma (DEC or AEC), an electrical or mechanical certification, or the equivalent.

A minimum of eight years of work experience with railway equipment or the equivalent is required.

You must have knowledge of Microsoft Office applications, including Word and Excel.

Also, you must be able to travel to support equipment located on the road or at another maintenance centre, work night shifts, and travel to different locations or work different shifts.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Manager, Customer Experience

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in management or a related field, or a minimum of five years of experience in a supervisory role in a customer service environment, preferably in a unionized setting.

The ability to communicate in English and French is required for this job.

You must have customer service skills, knowledge of health and safety training, and an understanding of the Canada Labour Code and human rights legislation.

Also, you need to be proficient with Microsoft applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

The availability to travel and work variable shifts, including weekends and statutory holidays, is required for this job.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Supervisor Mechanical and Maintenance

Salary: $92,534 to $108,864

Company: VIA Rail

Who Should Apply: You need a college degree (DEC) or a combination of education and work experience in a relevant field.

Also, you must have at least five years of supervisory experience and relevant experience in manufacturing or the transportation industry.

You need to be proficient in Microsoft programs and have leadership and coaching skills.

The ability to work night shifts is required for this job.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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