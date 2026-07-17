Canada Pension Plan payments for July are going out soon and maximum amounts are over $1,500
You might be able to get retroactive payments.
Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments for July will be deposited into bank accounts and delivered to mailboxes soon.
The maximum amount that you could receive is more than $1,500.
Service Canada administers this federal benefit to eligible Canadians every month.
So, here's what you need to know about the government payment, including the CPP July payment date, the payment amounts and the eligibility requirements.
What is the Canada Pension Plan?
CPP is a monthly retirement pension that's meant to replace part of your income when you retire.
It's a taxable benefit that can also include disability, children's and survivor benefits.
If you qualify for this retirement pension, you'll receive CPP payments for the rest of your life.
Who is eligible for the Canada Pension Plan?
To be eligible to receive CPP, you must:
- be at least 60 years old
- have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
According to the government, valid contributions can either be from work you did in Canada or from credits received from a spouse/common-law partner after a divorce or separation.
If you're eligible, you won't automatically get CPP payments. You need to apply to receive this retirement pension.
You can apply online through your My Service Canada Account or by mail with a paper form.
The standard age to start CPP is at age 65, but you can start as early as age 60 or as late as age 70.
Service Canada said starting earlier means smaller monthly payments and starting later means bigger monthly payments. However, there's no benefit to waiting until after age 70 because the maximum monthly amount is reached once you turn 70 years old.
If you apply after age 65, you can request a retroactive start date, which could be as early as 11 months before the month your application is received, but no earlier than the month after your 65th birthday.
How much money can you get from Canada Pension Plan payments?
The amount of money you get from this benefit depends on the age you start receiving your pension, how much you contributed to the CPP, how long you contributed to the CPP, and your earnings throughout your working life.
The maximum CPP payment at age 65 is $1,507.65 per month for 2026.
The average CPP payment at age 65 for new beneficiaries is $877.01 per month.
Your retirement pension amount won't be reduced even if you're working while receiving CPP.
When is the next Canada Pension Plan payment date?
The next CPP payment date is Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Pension Plan payments?
Service Canada makes CPP payments via direct deposit or cheque.
Your payment will be deposited into your bank account if you chose the direct deposit option.
If you didn't opt for direct deposit, your CPP payment will be mailed to you as a cheque during the last three business days of the month.
You can sign up for direct deposit with Service Canada at any time.
Payments are issued on the scheduled dates each month, but can take a few days to arrive. Since cheques are sent by mail, it can take longer than direct deposit.
You're being told to wait five to 10 business days before contacting Service Canada about a potential missing payment.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.