Canada Pension Plan payments for April are going into bank accounts and mailboxes soon
The average monthly payment is now over $900!
April payments for the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) will be in bank accounts and mailboxes soon.
The average benefit amount is now more than $900 per month.
You can expect a direct deposit or cheque with this government payment before the end of the month if you're eligible.
CPP is a retirement pension administered by Service Canada that's meant to replace part of your income when you retire.
It's a monthly taxable benefit, and if you qualify, you'll receive CPP for the rest of your life.
So, here's what you need to know about CPP in April, including the payment date and how much money you could get.
Who is eligible for the Canada Pension Plan?
To be eligible to receive CPP, you must:
- be at least 60 years old
- have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
According to the government, valid contributions can either be from work you did in Canada or from credits received from a spouse/common-law partner after a divorce or separation.
How much money can you get from Canada Pension Plan payments?
The amount of money you get from CPP depends on your age, contributions and average earnings.
In 2026, the maximum CPP payment at age 65 is $1,507.65 per month.
The average CPP payment for new beneficiaries at age 65 in April and June of this year is $925.35 per month.
Your CPP retirement pension amounts won't be reduced if you work while receiving it.
When is the next Canada Pension Plan payment date?
The next CPP payment date is Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Pension Plan payments?
CPP payments are made by Service Canada through direct deposit or cheque.
Your payment will be deposited into your bank account if you chose the direct deposit option. You can sign up for direct deposit at any time.
If you didn't opt for direct deposit, a cheque for your CPP payment will be mailed to you during the last three business days of the month.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.