This Ontario waterpark with 35 slides is the largest and Canada and it's reopening soon

Get ready to make a splash!

A waterpark with slides. Right: An aerial view of a lazy river.

A waterpark in Ontario.

Calypso Theme Waterpark | Facebook, @calypsopark | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Grab your goggles! With the warm weather finally here, it's the perfect time to spend the day at a waterpark, and Ontario happens to be home to the largest in the country.

Boasting endless slides, a giant wave pool, theme rivers, and more, it's a fun spot to soak up some sun, and it's reopening soon.

Calypso Waterpark is officially welcoming visitors back for the season on June 13, 2026.

Located just outside of Ottawa, the waterpark is the largest in Canada and offers a range of activities and experiences to enjoy.

You can speed down 35 giant slides, including the "tallest waterslide tower in Canada," and enjoy 100 water games and two themed rivers.

The park is also home to the "largest" wave pool in the country that stretches the size of 3 NHL rinks.

Some of the most thrilling attractions include the Accelorators, Aqualoops and Vertigo, which offer steep drops and high-speed twists.

According to the website, "2026 is shaping up to be [the] biggest, boldest, and most exciting summer yet." The park is getting some new experiences and events, including World Cup screenings, a brand-new arcade, and new menu items.

Foam Fest will also return, featuring "music, foam, and fun for everyone."

Daily tickets and season passes are available on the park's website. You can also book add-ons like a "luxury cabana" where you can relax in the shade.

If you're looking ot make a splash this summer, Canada's largest waterpark is the place to be.

Calypso Waterpark

Price: $58.99 + per ticket

When: Reopening June 13, 2026

Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON

Calypso Waterpark Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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