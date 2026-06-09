This Ontario waterpark with 35 slides is the largest and Canada and it's reopening soon
Get ready to make a splash!
Grab your goggles! With the warm weather finally here, it's the perfect time to spend the day at a waterpark, and Ontario happens to be home to the largest in the country.
Boasting endless slides, a giant wave pool, theme rivers, and more, it's a fun spot to soak up some sun, and it's reopening soon.
Calypso Waterpark is officially welcoming visitors back for the season on June 13, 2026.
Located just outside of Ottawa, the waterpark is the largest in Canada and offers a range of activities and experiences to enjoy.
You can speed down 35 giant slides, including the "tallest waterslide tower in Canada," and enjoy 100 water games and two themed rivers.
The park is also home to the "largest" wave pool in the country that stretches the size of 3 NHL rinks.
Some of the most thrilling attractions include the Accelorators, Aqualoops and Vertigo, which offer steep drops and high-speed twists.
According to the website, "2026 is shaping up to be [the] biggest, boldest, and most exciting summer yet." The park is getting some new experiences and events, including World Cup screenings, a brand-new arcade, and new menu items.
Foam Fest will also return, featuring "music, foam, and fun for everyone."
Daily tickets and season passes are available on the park's website. You can also book add-ons like a "luxury cabana" where you can relax in the shade.
If you're looking ot make a splash this summer, Canada's largest waterpark is the place to be.
Calypso Waterpark
Price: $58.99 + per ticket
When: Reopening June 13, 2026
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.