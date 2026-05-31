Ontario is home to Canada's largest outdoor swimming pool and it's bigger than a football field
You can soak up some sun and go for a dip.
Grab your goggles! You might want to plan a summer trip to this epic swimming pool in Ontario.
Located inside a lush park with forests and wetlands, the pool is the perfect place to take a dip, unwind, and enjoy the summer weather to the fullest.
Byng Island Conservation Area, located about 2 hours from Toronto, is home to a massive pool that's worth a road trip.
At 1.85 acres, it's the largest outdoor pool in Canada, and is even bigger than a football field. The pool features a wading area, spray pad, and a deeper zone with a diving board.
It is set to reopen on June 20, 2026, and will operate daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
In addition to its pool, Byng Island has three short loops, including the Creekside Trail, Carolinian Trail and the Pines Trail, which take you through picturesque landscapes.
It's worth packing a picnic and enjoying snacks outdoors at one of the picnic tables.
If you're looking for a longer getaway, you can book a campsite. The park offers four main campgrounds, each with different features: forested, riverfront, serviced, and with access to the Grand River.
Daily visitor numbers for the pool are capped, and entry isn't guaranteed once maximum capacity is reached. You can check the Conservation Area and Activity Status page for live capacity updates.
If you're looking for more places to go for a dip this summer, you can head to St. Marys, where you'll find Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool.
With its scenic trails, river views, and massive pool, Byng Island Conservation Area is a little summer gem just a road trip from Toronto.
Byng Island Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 admission per adult, $3 pool admission
When: Pool reopening June 20, 2026
Address: 4969 County Rd. 20, Dunnville, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.