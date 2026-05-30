Canada's 'warmest' saltwater beach has 1 km of velvety sand and it's a summer oasis
Get a taste of the tropics, right here in Canada. 🌴
There's no need to leave Canada to find a beach destination worthy of your next vacation.
Right here in the True North, you can escape to a white-sand beach with clear water that's some of the warmest in the country and feels downright tropical.
On the East Coast, you'll find the country's warmest saltwater beaches, with temperatures that'll make you feel like you've traded in Canada for the Caribbean.
In New Brunswick, Parlee Beach boasts the warmest salt water in Canada and is known as one of North America's "finest beaches."
The beach can be found in Parlee Beach Provincial Park in Pointe-du-Chêne, New Brunswick. Parlee Beach features a long expanse of soft, white sand, with a scenic boardwalk leading to the beach.
But the water is the real draw — the waters in this region can reach temperatures of up to 29 C, making them warmer than an Olympic swimming pool, warmer than anything North of Virginia, and warmer than waters anywhere else in Canada.
For comparison, that's similar to the water temperature found at beaches in Florida. The state's Atlantic beaches see water temperatures top out at around 82-86 F, or about 27-30 C.
It's no trick — Parlee Beach is located on New Brunswick's Acadian Coast, which runs along New Brunswick’s eastern border, from the town of Dalhousie to the community of Murray Corner.
The mid-section of the shoreline hugs the Northumberland Strait, a shallow body of water set between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, which heats up quickly in the summer.
A warm current of water also contributes to the strait's warmer temperatures. The Gulf Stream (a powerful, warm ocean current) originates from the tip of Florida and follows the Eastern coastline to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, off the Acadian coast.
The current, combined with the shallow waters of the strait, makes for some of the warmest ocean waters in all of Canada.
Relax on the beach and work on your tan, or take a dip in the warm, clear waters. When the tide goes out, you may even be able to find sand dollars and shells along the shore.
If you work up an appetite during your visit, stop in at Euston Park, a social beer garden where you'll find food, drinks and a lively patio. Their Westside Canteen serves up seaside-inspired bites like seafood poutine, lobster rolls and shrimp tacos. They also have beach classics like burgers and wraps.
And if you're in the mood for something sweet, they have ice cream cones and donut ice cream sandwiches that you can enjoy right on the beach.
Be sure to also check out the beach boutique located in the west end, close to Euston Park, where you’ll find a variety of clothing, crafts and souvenirs.
Parlee Beach is located on Parlee Beach Road, about 25 minutes from Moncton. Admission to the park is $17.38 per vehicle.
If you want to extend your visit, the park also has a campground with over 210 campsites located just a 10-minute walk from the beach.
The campground offers a campers' store, amphitheatre, showers, washrooms, a playground, picnic area and plenty of parking.
Just 10 minutes away, you can also visit the "Lobster Capital of the World," in Shediac, New Brunswick.
The town is home to plenty of restaurants serving up fresh seafood — from scallops to Atlantic salmon to lobster — as well as cafes, shops, boutiques, art galleries and the world's largest lobster sculpture.
Parlee Beach
Price: $17.83 per vehicle
Address: 45 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne, NB
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a white-sand beach with Florida-like waters right here in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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