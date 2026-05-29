8 government payments you could get money from in June, including the grocery benefit top-up
Some benefits offer hundreds of dollars.
Many government payments are going into bank accounts and mailboxes throughout June.
You could get hundreds of dollars from these benefits if you're eligible.
That includes Old Age Security, the Canada Pension Plan, the GST/HST credit and Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit top-up, the Canada Child Benefit, and others.
These payments are administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada through direct deposits and cheques sent via mail.
So, here are all the government benefits with payment dates in June, along with what you need to know about eligibility and payment amounts.
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) is a taxable monthly pension that can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance, and Allowance for the Survivor benefits.
You must be 65 years of age or older to be eligible to receive OAS.
If you live in Canada, you must:
- be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved
- have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18
If you live outside Canada, you must:
- have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada
- have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18
You can receive OAS even if you never worked or are still working because employment status doesn't affect eligibility.
Currently, the maximum monthly amount is $743.05 if you're aged 65 to 74 and $817.36 if you're 75 or older.
This month's OAS payment date is Friday, June 26, 2026.
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a taxable monthly retirement pension to replace part of your income when you retire. It can also include disability, children's and survivor benefits.
To be eligible to receive CPP, you must:
- be at least 60 years old
- have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
Currently, the maximum payment at age 65 is $1,507.65 per month. The average CPP payment at age 65 is $925.35 per month.
This month's CPP payment date is Friday, June 26, 2026
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax-free monthly payment to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years old. It can also include the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.
You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child under 18 years old.
Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
You can get:
- up to $666.41 for each child under six years of age
- up to $562.33 for each child between six and 17 years of age
This month's CCB payment date is Friday, June 19, 2026.
GST/HST credit and Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit top-up
This is a one-time top-up payment as the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit replaces the GST/HST credit.
If you filed your 2024 tax return and were entitled to receive the GST/HST credit in January 2026, you'll get the one-time top-up payment.
If you're a single individual or single-parent family, you could get up to:
- $267 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
If you're married or have a common-law partner, you could get up to:
- $349 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
Each parent with shared custody of a child will receive half of the amount they would've been paid if they had full custody.
The top-up payment date is Friday, June 5, 2026.
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit is a monthly payment for people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the disability tax credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
The maximum benefit amount for the year is $2,400, which means you can get up to $200 with the June payment.
This month's Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Veteran disability benefits
The Pain and Suffering Compensation and Disability Pension are tax-free monthly veteran disability benefits.
To qualify for a disability benefit, you must be one of the following:
- Canadian Armed Forces member or Veteran
- a current or former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
- Second World War or Korean War Veteran (includes Merchant Navy)
- certain civilians who served in the Second World War
With the Pain and Suffering Compensation benefit, you can get $70.99 to $1,419.82 per month.
With the Disability Pension, you can get $175.67 to $3,513.48 per month if you're single.
You can get an additional $43.92 to $878.37 per month if you have a spouse and/or an additional $13.18 to $456.75 per month if you have any children.
This month's payment date is Monday, June 29, 2026.
Ontario Trillium Benefit
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) combines the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit and Ontario Sales Tax Credit to help people cover energy costs and sales and property taxes.
You need to be eligible for at least one of the three credits to receive the OTB.
The monthly amount for the Northern Ontario Energy Credit is:
- up to $15.41 for single individuals
- up to $23.75 for families
The monthly amount for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit is:
- $106.91 if you are between 18 and 64 years old
- $121.75 if you are 65 or older
- $23.75 if you live on a reserve or in a public long-term care home
- $2.08 for the time you lived in a designated college, university or private school residence in 2024
The monthly amount for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit is:
- up to $30.91
- an additional amount of up to $30.91 for your spouse or common-law partner and each dependent child who is under 19 years of age on the 1st of the payment month
This month's OTB payment date is Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit
The Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit (NLDB) provides financial support for low-income persons with disabilities.
You may be eligible if:
- you are a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador on the first day of the payment month
- you are at least 18 years old and less than 65 years old
- you have a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate
- your adjusted family net income is less than:
- $42,404 if you're an individual who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit
- $55,404 if you and your spouse or common-law partner qualify for the Disability Tax Credit
The NLDB offers up to $4,800 annually, so the monthly payment amount is up to $400.
This month's NLDB payment date is Thursday, June 25, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.