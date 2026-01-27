8 government benefit payments Canadians can get from the feds in February 2026
A new month is right around the corner, and that means so is a fresh round of government payments headed for Canadians' bank accounts.
If you're juggling bills, raising kids or dealing with a fixed income, these February 2026 benefit payments could offer a little relief.
Between the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada, a handful of benefit programs are sending out money this month. Most people who qualify will see their payments land automatically, while others depend on your latest tax info or personal situation.
The usual lineup includes things like child and disability benefits, pensions, and credits aimed at making life a bit more affordable from coast to coast.
Plus, there are several provincial credits that are also handled by the CRA that you could get in February, depending on where you live.
Here's a breakdown of the federal benefit payments coming your way in February 2026 — including who gets what, when it's arriving and how much you might receive.
Ontario Trillium Benefit
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) offers monthly help to low- and moderate-income residents across the province. It's meant to ease the cost of essentials like housing, energy and sales tax. The OTB is made up of three separate credits: the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC), the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC) and the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC).
Although it's a provincial benefit, the payment is handled by the Canada Revenue Agency. Until June 2026, the amount you get is still based on your 2024 tax return.
How much you can get: For February 2026, the maximum monthly payments from each credit are:
- OEPTC: Up to $106.91 for ages 18 to 64, or up to $121.75 if you're 65 or older. An additional $23.75 may be added if you live in a long-term care home or on a reserve.
- NOEC: Up to $15.41 for individuals, or $23.75 for families, in Northern Ontario.
- OSTC: Up to $30.91 for each member of your household.
Next payment date: February 10, 2026
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) is a federal program that provides monthly financial support to adults with disabilities who are between the ages of 18 and 64. It launched in July 2025 and is available to anyone who qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) with an income below a certain threshold.
Payments from Service Canada started last summer for those approved by June 30. If your approval came later or you haven't applied yet, your first payment could include retroactive amounts dating back up to two years to July 2026, assuming you were eligible at that time.
How much you can get: The maximum payment amount is $200 per month, though what you receive depends on your income and personal situation. Generally, people with lower incomes get more.
If your total yearly amount adds up to less than $240, the CDB is paid out as a single lump sum instead of monthly instalments.
Next payment date: February 19, 2026
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) offers monthly tax-free payments to help cover the cost of raising kids under 18. It's managed by the CRA and paid to the parent or guardian who takes care of the child most of the time.
To qualify, you need to live with the child and be their primary caregiver. You must also be considered a Canadian resident for tax purposes, and either you or your spouse needs to meet the citizenship or immigration criteria — like being a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person.
How much you can get: February's CCB payments are still based on your 2024 income and follow the existing rates, although a rate increase has been announced and will kick in in July.
For the 2025-26 benefit year, families with incomes under $37,487 may receive the full monthly amounts:
- $666.41 for each child under 6
- $562.33 for each child aged 6 to 17
Families earning more than that may still get payments, but the amount is gradually reduced as income goes up.
Some provinces and territories also offer their own child benefits — adding up to $305.66 per child extra — which are combined into the same payment. And if your child qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit, you could receive another $284.25 per month through the Child Disability Benefit.
Next payment date: February 20, 2026
Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit
The Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit (NLDB) is a new monthly tax-free payment that offers extra financial support to low-income residents with disabilities. It launched in July 2025 and is available to adults aged 18 to 64 who live in the province and qualify for the federal Disability Tax Credit.
This benefit is fully funded by the Newfoundland and Labrador government but paid out through the CRA. If both you and your spouse or partner are eligible, each of you can receive the benefit.
How much you can get: The NLDB provides up to $400 per month — or $4,800 per year — for each qualifying adult. The exact amount depends on your adjusted family net income:
- If your income is under $29,402, you'll get the full $400 per month.
- If your income is between $29,402 and $42,404 (for individuals or couples with one eligible person) or between $29,402 and $55,404 (for couples with two eligible partners), you'll receive a reduced amount.
Next payment date: February 25, 2026
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly retirement program for Canadians who contributed during their working years. It's designed to replace part of your income after you retire, and how much you get depends on your total contributions — both how much and how long you paid into the plan.
CPP also includes other supports like disability benefits and payments for survivors and dependants of contributors.
You can start getting CPP as early as age 60, as long as you've made at least one valid contribution — either through a job or by credit splitting after a separation or divorce.
How much you can get: As of last month, monthly CPP payment amounts have gone up by 2% from last year to keep pace with inflation. Here are the new monthly maximums for 2026:
- Base pension: Up to $1,507.65 if you start CPP this year at age 65
- Post-Retirement Benefit: Up to $54.69 (at age 65) if you're still working while receiving CPP
- CPP Disability Benefit: Up to $1,741.20 for contributors under 65 who can no longer work due to a severe disability
- Post-Retirement Disability Benefit: An extra $610.46 for those aged 60 to 64 who become disabled after starting CPP
- Survivor's Pension: Up to $803.54 (under 65) or $904.59 (65 or older) for a surviving spouse or partner of a CPP contributor
- Children's Benefits: $307.81 for kids under 18 or full-time students under 26, and $153.91 for part-time students aged 18 to 25, if their parent has died or become disabled after contributing to CPP
Most people receive less than the maximum. If you're eligible for more than one CPP-related benefit, your total monthly payment might be limited. To get an estimate, check your My Service Canada Account.
Next payment date: February 25, 2026
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) is a monthly payment for Canadians aged 65 and older. Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, you don't need to have contributed or even worked at all to qualify — it's based on your age, how long you've lived in Canada as an adult and your income level.
To get OAS, you must be at least 65 and have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18. If you're applying while living abroad, the requirement increases to 20 years. For the current benefit period (lasting until June 2026), you'll also need to have a net world income below $148,451 if you're between 65 and 74, or below $154,196 if you're 75 or older.
OAS also comes with a few extra supports for lower-income seniors:
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS): For OAS recipients with little or no income
- Allowance: For people aged 60 to 64 whose partner gets GIS
- Allowance for the Survivor: For widowed individuals aged 60 to 64
How much you can get: Starting last month, OAS rates have increased by 0.3% — part of a 2% annual boost linked to inflation. Here are the updated monthly maximums:
- OAS pension: Up to $742.31 if you're 65 to 74, or up to $816.54 if you're 75 or older
- GIS: Up to $1,108.74 if you're single, widowed or divorced, or up to $667.41 if your spouse or partner gets OAS or the Allowance
- Allowance: Up to $1,409.72 if you're 60 to 64 and your partner gets GIS
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,680.47 for eligible widowed individuals aged 60 to 64
If you’ve lived in Canada for less than 40 years after turning 18, you’ll get a partial pension. You can use the OAS calculator on the Service Canada site to estimate your payment.
Next payment date: February 25, 2026
Veteran Disability Pension
The Veteran Disability Pension is a tax-free monthly payment for former Canadian Armed Forces members whose health was impacted by their military service. It's meant to support veterans living with service-related physical or mental health conditions, whether those issues began during training, active duty or deployment.
Veterans Affairs Canada oversees the program, while Service Canada handles the actual payments. The benefit may also apply to Second World War and Korean War veterans, certain RCMP members and some civilians who supported Canada's war efforts during the Second World War.
To qualify, you need to have a medically diagnosed condition that's clearly connected to your military service. Once approved, the pension is paid every month for life.
How much you can get: The amount you receive is based on the severity of your condition — not your income or savings. Last month, payments increased by 2% to match inflation. For example, the maximum monthly payment for a Class 1 disability (the highest level) is now $3,513.48. You can also receive more if you have dependants.
Next payment date: February 26, 2026
Alberta Child and Family Benefit
The Alberta Child and Family Benefit is a quarterly tax-free payment that helps families in the province with lower and middle incomes manage child-related expenses. It's funded by the Alberta government but distributed by the CRA.
To qualify, you need to live in Alberta and be the caregiver for at least one child under 18. The benefit has two parts: a base amount for all eligible families and a working income portion for households earning more than $2,760 per year. Both are income-tested, so in general, the higher your income, the smaller your payment.
How much you can get: If you're eligible for both parts of the benefit, your quarterly payment could have up to:
- $566.50 for your first child
- $361.75 for your second child
- $291.75 for your third child
- $221.75 for your fourth child
Next payment date: February 27, 2026
