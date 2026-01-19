Here's when you can start filing your taxes for 2025 in Canada if you want your refund ASAP
If you've been eyeing your bank account and thinking about that sweet tax refund, now's the time to get ready. Tax season in Canada is just around the corner, and if you file early, you could get your money back sooner than you might think.
Before you rush to fill out your return, though, you'll want to know exactly when you can file — and what steps to take now if you're hoping for a fast refund.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has confirmed that it will officially start accepting tax returns for the 2025 tax year on February 23, 2026.
That's when online filing opens, and if you're signed up for direct deposit, you could see your money in as little as two weeks. Not too shabby for a bit of paperwork.
So if you've been wondering when you can start filing taxes for 2025 in Canada, it's a good idea to start planning ahead now. There are a few things you can do ahead of time to make sure you're ready to go once the tax return filing date arrives.
The CRA recommends double-checking some things now so your filing process goes smoothly and you don't get held up waiting for access to your account. Here's what you should do ASAP:
- Log in to your CRA My Account. If you've forgotten your sign-in info or security answers, you can now reset them yourself online or contact the CRA by phone. But if you wait until February or March, expect long wait times on the phone — it gets busy fast, so now's the time to sort it out.
- Set up multi-factor authentication. Starting February 2026, all CRA My Account users will be required to have a backup multi-factor authentication (MFA) method (like an authenticator app or passcode grid). You'll need to set this up first before you can access your account when tax season kicks off.
- Update your personal info. Got a new phone number or moved last year? Changed your marital status? Update those details now in your onlineto make sure your benefits and credits aren't delayed or disrupted.
According to the CRA, early online filers can usually expect their returns to be processed in about two weeks, but paper returns take around eight weeks. So if a speedy refund is what you're after, filing online as soon as the CRA opens the gates is your best bet.
Other key dates to know:
- March 2, 2026: RRSP contribution deadline if you want to count it toward your 2025 taxes
- April 30, 2026: Deadline to file your 2025 tax return (unless you're self-employed)
- April 30, 2026: Deadline to pay any taxes owed
- June 15, 2026: Filing deadline for self-employed Canadians and their spouses
The bottom line? The more you prep, the faster you file — and the faster that sweet refund can land in your account.
