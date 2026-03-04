A dessert product sold at Costco has been recalled and you can get a full refund

Some ingredients could cause "potentially life-threatening" reactions.

exterior of costco store in canada with costco wholesale sign

Costco store in Canada.

Senior Writer

A product recall has been issued for a dessert sold at Costco because it could trigger a "potentially life-threatening" reaction.

If you bought the product, you can get a refund, so here's what you need to know.

This recall notice was shared by Costco Canada on March 3, 2026.

It revealed that Mellow Food is voluntarily recalling certain lot codes of the Delici Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse due to the possible presence of cashew nuts and macadamia that aren't declared on the label.

The ingredients could lead to "severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions" for people with certain allergies or food sensitivities.

So, if you have an allergy or sensitivity to cashew nuts or macadamia nuts, you're being told not to eat this product.

The affected products were sold at Costco warehouses in Canada between January 2026 and February 2026.

You can identify the recalled items by their codes and best-before dates.

The affected Delici Dubai Chocolate Mousse (Costco Item #1990644) products were sold in 6 x 76 gram packages and have 812190020825 as the UPC.

These are the best-before dates of the recalled products:

  • BB/MA 27 FEB 26
  • BB/MA 02 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 04 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 05 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 06 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 09 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 11 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 13 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 18 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 25 MAR 26
  • BB/MA 27 MAR 26

packaging for recalled Delici Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse Recalled Delici Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse.Costco

You can return the Delici Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse to a Costco warehouse in Canada and get a full refund.

If you want more information about this recall, you can contact Mellow Food Customer Service by email at info@mellow.food or by phone at 1-800-601-1774 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. ET.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

