9 food recalls issued in Canada recently for beef burgers, Pizza Pops, baby food, and more

Baby biscuits
Recalled Gerber arrowroot biscuits packages.
Gerber brand arrowroot biscuits are being recalled because of the "possible presence of soft plastic and paper pieces."
It has been distributed nationally and online in Canada.
The affected product is the 155-gram package with 0 55000 40314 6 as the UPC.
These are the codes and best-before dates included in the recall:
- 5231565504 and BB 2026 NO 18
- 5232565504 anad BB 2026 NO 19
- 5233565504 and BB 2026 NO 20
Pandoro
Certain Piaceri Mediterranei brand Pandoro were recalled due to the presence of Teflon fragments.
The affected items have been sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
These are the sizes, codes and best-before dates of the recalled products:
- Pandoro (leavened cake), 650 grams
- UPC 8 028169 207063, L. 211853 SC., and 12/02/2026
- Pandoro Con Crema Al Cioccolato (leavened cake with chocolate filling), 700 grams
- UPC 8 028169 207070, L. 214281 SC., and 18/02/2026
- Pandoro Al Caramelle Salate (leavened cake with salted caramel), 700 grams
- UPC 8 028169 208725, L. 212134 SC., and 23/02/2026
Pizza Pops
Recalled Pizza Pops package.
Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops were recalled due to possible E. coli O26 contamination.
These items have been sold nationally.
Here are the sizes, codes and best-before dates of recalled Pillsbury Pizza Pops products:
- 3 Cheese (four pizza snacks, 380 grams)
- UPC 0 69052 12952 7; best before 15JN2026WN and 16JN2026WN
- 3 Cheese (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms)
- UPC 0 69052 12958 9; best before 15JN2026WN and 16JN2026WN
- Pepperoni (four pizza snacks, 380 grams)
- UPC 0 69052 12953 4; best before 16JN2026WN and 17JN2026WN
- Pepperoni (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms)
- UPC 0 69052 12962 6; best before 17JN2026WN
- Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon (30 pizza snacks, 3 kilograms)
- UPC 0 69052 46901 2; best before 17JN2026WN and 18JN2026WN
- Pepperoni + Bacon (four pizza snacks, 380 grams)
- UPC 0 69052 12948 0; best before 18JN2026WN and 19JN2026WN
- Pepperoni + Bacon (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms)
- UPC 0 69052 12961 9; best before 18JN2026WN and 19JN2026WN
- 3 Meat (four pizza snacks, 380 grams)
- UPC 0 69052 12955 8; best before 19JN2026WN, 20JN2026WN and 21JN2026WN
- Deluxe (eight pizza snacks, 760 grams)
- UPC 0 69052 12966 4; best before 08JN2026WN and 09JN2026WN
- Deluxe (four pizza snacks, 380 grams)
- UPC 0 69052 12949 7; best before 14JN2026WN and 15JN2026WN
- Deluxe (30 pizza snacks, 2.85 kilograms)
- UPC 0 69052 13288 6; best before 14JN2026WN and 15JN2026WN
This recall is related to a recall of certain Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon in December.
Organic chia seeds
Recalled Left Coast Organics brand organic chia seeds package.
Left Coast Organics brand organic chia seeds were recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination.
The affected product has been sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
This recall is for the 900-gram organic chia seeds package with 6 25691 21034 9 as the UPC. The best before dates are 26 NO 13 and 26 NO 14.
Vegan ham
Veggie Paradise brand vegan ham was recalled due to undeclared wheat.
These affected products were sold in Ontario.
- vegan ham (sliced), 250 grams
- UPC 8 13794 00016 9 and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
- vegan ham, 600 grams
- UPC 8 13794 00016 9 and all codes where wheat is not declared on the label
Beef burgers
Recalled No Name brand beef burgers box.
Certain No Name brand beef burgers were recalled due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.
This product has been sold nationally, and No Name is a Loblaw Companies Limited brand.
The recall included the 1.36-kilogram pack of No Name beef burgers with 12 frozen burgers. It has 0 60383 37333 7 as the UPC.
Boxes with the best-before date of 2026 MA 05 B## BMP EST 112 are affected. The double number sign represents a variable number, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Frosting
Co-op Gold brand frosting was recalled due to undeclared milk.
It has been sold in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon.
The affected product is the 454-gram Co-op Gold Cream Cheese Creamy Frosting with 0 57316 15064 6 as the UPC.
All codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in the recall.
Chocolates
Recalled Peace by Chocolate box and bar.
Peace by Chocolate brand chocolate boxes and chocolate bars were recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online, including at Costco.
For the 160-gram Our Classic Box with 15 assorted filled chocolates, these are the affected items:
- lot number 25284 and best before date 2026OC11
- lot number 25297 and best before date 2026OC24
- lot number 25247 and best before date 2026SE04
- lot number 25251 and best before date 2026SE08
- lot number 25329 and best before date 2026NO25
For the 92-gram The Peace Maker Specialty Bars — The Harmony Bar, these are the affected items:
- lot number 25245 and best before date 2027FE28
- lot number 25322 and best before date 2027MA18
- lot number 25300 and best before date 2027AL22
- lot number 25280 and best before date 2027AL06
- lot number 25281 and best before date 2027AL06
This is part of an ongoing recall of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.
Non-dairy frozen dessert
So Delicious Dairy Free brand non-dairy frozen dessert was recalled because of "plastic-like and gravel-like fragments."
It has been sold nationally.
The affected product is the salted caramel flavour of the So Delicious Dairy Free brand cashew base non-dairy frozen dessert.
The 500-millilitre package with 7 44473 27613 4 as the UPC and best before dates from 13 FEB 2026 to 10 JUL 2027 are part of this recall.
