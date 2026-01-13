No Name beef burgers are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

No Name products are sold at Loblaw-owned stores in Canada.

people shopping in the freezers with no name products at no frills store in canada

Frozen section at a No Frills store.

Dtcavb | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A product recall has been issued in Canada for certain No Name beef burgers.

It's because the frozen food could be contaminated with E. coli.

On January 12, 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a food recall warning about these No Name frozen beef burgers.

The product has been distributed nationally, and No Name products are sold at Loblaw-owned stores across Canada.

According to the federal agency, the affected product is being recalled due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's test results, but there have been no reported illnesses related to this product.

front of the box of recalled no name beef burgers Box of recalled No Name beef burgers.Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The recalled No Name beef burgers are the 1.36-kilogram box that comes with 12 frozen burgers.

It has 0 60383 37333 7 as the UPC and 2026 MA 05 B13 BMP EST 112 as the best-before date and code.

side of the box with best before date on recalled no name beef burgers No Name beef burgers box.Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said to check if you have the recalled product and not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute it.

You should throw out the recalled No Name beef burgers or return them to the store where you purchased the product.

Currently, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to more recalls.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled, but you can still get sick from it.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea.

With a severe illness, some people could have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis, or live with permanent kidney damage. There is also the possibility of death.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

product recall
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

