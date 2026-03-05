Air Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $44 an hour
There are a few Air Canada jobs currently open in Ontario.
You can make up to $44 an hour, and you get travel perks even if you don't have to travel for work!
Some positions don't require you to have any education or previous work experience.
Air Canada is hiring in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Ottawa for jobs in dispatch, customer service, aircraft maintenance, and other work areas.
If you're wondering about the airline's travel perks, Air Canada said it offers a "generous employee travel program" that's available after 28 weeks of service.
That includes exclusive travel privileges with Air Canada and its partner airlines, like standby travel and low fares.
Also, there are special discounts on hotels, car rentals, vacation packages, and more.
Employees can share these exclusive travel offers with friends and family!
So, here's what you need to know about the Air Canada jobs that are open in Ontario right now, including salaries and experience requirements.
Training Scheduler Simulator Planner
Salary: $22.72 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Mississauga, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a post-secondary education for this job.
Also, you must be familiar with collective agreements, company policies and/or government regulations.
Organization, planning, time management and problem-solving skills are required.
You also need computer skills and working knowledge of all Microsoft Office applications, especially Excel.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Cargo
Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 to $1 an hour for night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid driver's license for this job.
Also, the ability to work shifts and lift items weighing up to 70 pounds is required.
Aircraft Maintenance Engineer
Salary: $27.82 to to $44.67 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma. Also, you must have completed a recognized apprenticeship program or have at least four years of industry-related experience.
A valid driver's license and a Transport Canada AME M2 license are required.
Also, you need to be able to obtain a restricted radio operator's permit (aviation) and an airside vehicle operator's permit.
You must be available to work nights, evenings and days, including weekends and holidays.
Dispatcher in Training
Salary: $26.08 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Brampton, ON
Who Should Apply: You must be at least 21 years old for this job.
Also, you need to be qualified in accordance with CAR 705 and CASS 725, and have completed Transport Canada FDOPS and FDMETS exams.
A valid, current passport and a Restricted Operator Certificate — Aeronautical (ROC-A) are required.
You need experience with conflict resolution and problem-solving, along with verbal and written communication skills.
The ability to work shifts in a 24/7 operational environment, including mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays, is required.
Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist — Airport
Salary: $17.75 an hour
Company: Air Canada
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need previous customer service experience and communication skills.
Also, you must be able to adhere to Air Canada's attendance and grooming standards.
The ability to find solutions and solve problems in line with guidelines and policies is required for this job.
You must be able to walk long distances, stand for long periods, and lift, push, pull and provide wheelchair assistance to customers with reduced mobility.
Priority will be given to those who are bilingual in English and French.
Applicants will be strongly considered if fluent in English and Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Greek, Hindi or Punjabi.
Ramp Agent (Station Attendant) — Airport
Salary: $23.36 an hour, plus $0.50 to $1 an hour for night shifts
Company: Air Canada
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need to have a valid driver's license because driving heavy equipment on the airside will be required.
Also, you must be able to repetitively lift 70 pounds and to work rotating shift patterns over 24 hours, including weekends and holidays.
You need communication skills for this job.
