VIA Rail is hiring for these jobs across Canada that pay up to $74 an hour

Some positions pay you to travel!

via rail sign on the snow covered roof of a train station in ontario

VIA Rail sign on a station in Ontario.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

VIA Rail is hiring in cities across the country right now.

These positions have salaries that go up to $74 an hour!

Quite a few high-paying jobs with Canada's national passenger rail service are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

There are positions in cleaning, mechanics, engineering, and more work areas.

Here's what you need to know about these VIA Rail jobs, including the hourly salaries and the education and experience requirements.

General Worker (Passenger Car Cleaner)

Salary: $33.36 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and at least one year of experience as a cleaner.

A professional or technical diploma in mechanics, tinning, pipe fitting or welding is an asset.

You must be able to lift items weighing up to 50 pounds and work outdoors in all weather conditions.

Also, you need to have mechanical aptitudes.

Communication skills in French are required as well.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

On Train Service Attendant

Salary: $28.91 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and at least one year of experience in customer service.

The ability to repetitively handle items weighing up to 50 pounds is required.

Also, you need to speak English and French.

You must be able to work variable schedules (including weekends and holidays) and travel away from home for one to three days each trip.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Diesel Engine Mechanic

Salary: $37.37 to $45.08 an hour, plus $1 an hour for Red Seal mechanics and $1.50 or $2 an hour for evening and night shifts

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: You must have a vocational diploma in heavy-duty mechanics, diesel mechanics, or automotive mechanics.

Knowledge of air brakes is also required for the job.

You must be able to work days, evenings, nights, weekends and holidays.

An inter-provincial Red Seal certificate in mechanics is an asset.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Maintenance of Way Worker

Salary: $33.26 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You must have experience in building maintenance or repair.

Practical skills, including carpentry, painting, drywall and general repairs, are required.

You need a valid driver’s license as well.

This job is "physically demanding" and you must be able to work outdoors in various weather conditions throughout the year.

Also, you must be able to work overtime and outside of regular work hours to complete urgent repairs.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Locomotive Engineer

Salary: $74.03 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Jasper, AB

Who Should Apply: You must be a qualified locomotive engineer and be Canadian Rail Operating Rules qualified.

There are no specific experience requirements, but your operating experience will be considered throughout the hiring process.

You need verbal and written communication skills in English.

Also, you must have technical and mechanical aptitudes.

The ability to meet the physical requirements of the job is required as well.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

On Train Service Attendant

Salary: $28.91 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma and at least one year of experience in customer service.

The ability to repetitively handle items weighing up to 50 pounds is required.

Also, you need to speak English and French.

You must be able to work variable schedules (including weekends and holidays) and travel away from home for one to three days each trip.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Counter Sales Agent

Salary: $26.68 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Campbellton, NB

Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and one year of customer service experience, preferably with a tourism, hospitality or airline company.

Also, you must be able to speak English and French.

Computer and internet skills are required as well.

You must be physically able to lift items weighing up to 50 pounds.

Also, you need a valid driver's license to transport baggage with a motorized vehicle and to drive between stations.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

via rail jobshigh paying jobsvia rail
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

