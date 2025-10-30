Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this riverside Ontario village with storybook charm
It's just a short drive from Toronto.
Peaceful river views, cozy bakeshops, lush forests and historic homes might sound like something out of a storybook, but you can find all this and more in this quaint Ontario town.
The village is so charming, Canadians are dreaming of moving there, and it's a beautiful spot to call home.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this enchanting hamlet was one of the places mentioned.
Terra Cotta is a tiny village tucked into the picturesque Caledon region, just about an hour from Toronto. With rolling hills, winding roads, and a meandering river, it feels like a scene from a fairytale.
In the fall, the forests around Terra Cotta light up with shades of crimson and gold, making the town look even more magical.
Settled in 1855, this cozy hamlet offers historic charm and a quiet atmosphere away from the bustle of the city.
While the village is small, its few shops are quaint and full of character. The Terra Cotta Inn sits on the banks of the Credit River, and, according to Visit Caledon, is "one of the most spectacular dining locations in Caledon."
You can enjoy delicious Italian food while soaking up the river views.
The Terra Cotta Country Store is another favourite, with homemade baked goods, gourmet ice cream, and local treats. Its cozy cottage vibes make it look like it's straight out of Stars Hollow.
If you enjoy scenic strolls, Terra Cotta is the place to be. The Terra Cotta Conservation Area offers mature forests, hidden ponds, storybook bridges and more.
Nearby trails also include the Cheltenham Badlands, where you'll discover rolling red hills and a boardwalk trail.
The village is located close to other charming small towns in the Caledon region, such as Palgrave, Inglewood, and Orangeville.
According to the Town of Caledon, "Caledon's combination of location and lifestyle makes it an ideal place to live and do business. Rural landscapes, amenities, significant infrastructure, and proximity to Toronto combine to create a desirable quality of life."
The charm of Caledon does come with a price—Zolo reports that in October 2025, the average home in the area costs $1,184,556.
Whether or not you're planning to move, a visit to Terra Cotta is a must for its forested trails, cozy local bakery, and storybook landscapes.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.