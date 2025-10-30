Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this riverside Ontario village with storybook charm

It's just a short drive from Toronto.

A store with pumpkins and fall decor. Right: A waterfall in a forest.

A small town in Ontario.

@terracottacountrystore | Instagram, Scott Heaney | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Peaceful river views, cozy bakeshops, lush forests and historic homes might sound like something out of a storybook, but you can find all this and more in this quaint Ontario town.

The village is so charming, Canadians are dreaming of moving there, and it's a beautiful spot to call home.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this enchanting hamlet was one of the places mentioned.

Terra Cotta is a tiny village tucked into the picturesque Caledon region, just about an hour from Toronto. With rolling hills, winding roads, and a meandering river, it feels like a scene from a fairytale.

In the fall, the forests around Terra Cotta light up with shades of crimson and gold, making the town look even more magical.

Settled in 1855, this cozy hamlet offers historic charm and a quiet atmosphere away from the bustle of the city.

While the village is small, its few shops are quaint and full of character. The Terra Cotta Inn sits on the banks of the Credit River, and, according to Visit Caledon, is "one of the most spectacular dining locations in Caledon."

You can enjoy delicious Italian food while soaking up the river views.

The Terra Cotta Country Store is another favourite, with homemade baked goods, gourmet ice cream, and local treats. Its cozy cottage vibes make it look like it's straight out of Stars Hollow.

If you enjoy scenic strolls, Terra Cotta is the place to be. The Terra Cotta Conservation Area offers mature forests, hidden ponds, storybook bridges and more.

Nearby trails also include the Cheltenham Badlands, where you'll discover rolling red hills and a boardwalk trail.

The village is located close to other charming small towns in the Caledon region, such as Palgrave, Inglewood, and Orangeville.

According to the Town of Caledon, "Caledon's combination of location and lifestyle makes it an ideal place to live and do business. Rural landscapes, amenities, significant infrastructure, and proximity to Toronto combine to create a desirable quality of life."

The charm of Caledon does come with a price—Zolo reports that in October 2025, the average home in the area costs $1,184,556.

Whether or not you're planning to move, a visit to Terra Cotta is a must for its forested trails, cozy local bakery, and storybook landscapes.

Visit Caledon website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontariosmall towns near torontobest places to live in canada
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Canada's monthly winter forecast reveals when provinces will get snowstorms and frigid temps

It will be very snowy in some provinces!

I went to Costco Business Centre for the first time and I may never go to regular Costco again

Not to be dramatic, but it changed my life.

Esso vs. Shell vs. Petro-Canada: Here's which gas station has the best loyalty program in 2025

The winner is surprisingly clear — and it's not even close.

Ontario's weather forecast for November says there will be snow during these weeks

November is set to be one of the snowiest parts of the season! ❄️

Locals just named this stunning Vancouver restaurant as one of the best in the city

Need a night out? 🍽️

6 restaurants in Calgary that locals say everyone should try at least once

Calgary foodies, listen up! 🍽️