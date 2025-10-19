Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This beautiful Ontario town feels like a tiny Scottish village draped in fall magic

It looks like an autumn fairy tale.

A bridge and building during the fall. Right: A person looking over a river.

A small town in Ontario.

@matt_azzarello | Instagram, @prianca_995 | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to get on a plane to enjoy a little taste of Scotland this fall. This quaint Ontario town will whisk you across the pond with its old-world charm, cozy stone buildings, and autumn magic.

Located about an hour away from Ottawa, this historic gem is even more magical during the fall months, when its streets fill with leaves and its storefronts glow with warm light.

You can imagine you're in a whole other world as you explore the storybook shops, wander through the red and gold parks, and sip cozy cups of coffee.

Perth is an enchanting village perched along the Tay River. The town was named after Perth, Scotland, and its Scottish heritage is reflected in the stone buildings along its streets.

According to the website, "you'll be amazed by the gorgeous heritage buildings lining the streets and the passageways that once served as horse lanes. With a Scottish influence, many of Perth's stone buildings were crafted by masons, making them a long-standing backdrop to the town's landscape. "

The quaint downtown looks like a scene from an autumn storybook. You can spend an afternoon dipping into the local shops, which offer everything from clothing and gifts to home decor.

Autumn is all about sipping seasonal beverages in cozy cafes, and Perth has several quaint spots where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and a sweet treat.

You can stop by Coutts Coffee Roastery & Cafe, North Folk Cafe, and The Fieldhouse Bakery and Restaurant for delicious drinks and warm autumn vibes.

If you're a foodie, Perth is the place to be. The small town has an incredible food scene, offering everything from "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," according to the website.

The town is home to a range of attractions to enjoy. You can step back in time at the Perth Museum, visit a replica of a giant "Mammoth Cheese," and explore Code's Mill, where you'll find five different buildings dating back to 1842.

Stewart Park is a must-visit during the fall months. The 5-acre area boasts crimson trees, leafy paths, and whimsical bridges that are straight out of a fairy tale.

Throughout October, the town hosts some Halloween events that will get you in the spooky spirit. You can enjoy experiences such as ghost walks, trick-or-treating, and more.

For a taste of the season, visit Miller's Bay Farm, where you'll find a variety of fresh harvest produce.

Autumn is the perfect time to immerse yourself in Perth's rich history. Beyond Code's Mill and the Perth Museum, take a guided walking tour to learn about the town's Scottish roots, historic homes, and hidden cobblestone lanes.

For those craving fresh air, Perth's riverside paths are perfect for leisurely walks or brisk autumn jogs. The Tay Shore Trail winds along the river, offering picturesque views of the golden and red leaves mirrored in the water.

You can also take a short drive to Foley Mountain Conservation Area, where you'll find towering views of a quaint village draped in autumn colours.

To soak in the stunning fall colours, Perth Tourism recommends taking in the views from the bridge in Stewart Park or strolling along the Tow Path all the way to Last Duel Park.

If Scottish vibes, warm stone shops, cozy cafes, and a golden park with whimsical bridges sound like your idea of the perfect fall escape, you might want to plan a day trip or weekend getaway to this enchanting small town in Ontario.

Perth website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

european towns in ontarioperth ontariofall activities in ontariosmall towns in ontario
TravelCanada

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth

