This Ontario canal town turns into a magical old-world Christmas village straight out of Europe

No plane ticket needed.

A person standing in a red telephone booth. Right: A river in the snow.

A small town in Ontario.

@theradicalc | Instagram, @tee.bee.lee | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Fancy a trip overseas? This enchanting Ontario small town might not be Europe, but its old-world charm and storybook scenery will whisk you away just the same.

Boasting narrow streets lined with historic buildings, boutique shops brimming with local goods, and beautiful canal views, the dreamy village is a magical spot to explore year-round.

As you wander along the quaint streets, you'll pass charming cafés, colourful candy stores, and cozy hideaways, all of which make the whole place feel straight out of a fairytale.

This old-world charm can be found in Merrickville, Ontario, a small canal town with historic character and a European-inspired feel.

Located an hour from Ottawa, the village is home to Victorian storefronts and the iconic Rideau Canal, making it a perfect destination for anyone craving a taste of Europe without leaving Canada.

Often referred to as the "Jewel of the Rideau," this charming village has earned its fair share of praise, from a spot on Culture Trip's list of the "20 Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Canada to a title as "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom.

According to the Merrickville-Wolford website, "you won't find any parking meters or traffic lights here, but you might find the Town Crier and very friendly villagers."

The town is especially inviting during the holidays, when twinkling lights line the streets, and local shops showcase artisan crafts, handmade gifts, and seasonal treats. It's a magical place to do some holiday shopping or enjoy the charm of a small town at Christmas.

But Merrickville's appeal isn't limited to Christmas. Its cafés, galleries, and riverside scenery make it a year-round destination.

You can stroll along the canal, enjoy boutique shopping, or even book a stay at a local inn for a longer escape.

You can browse popular spots like Pickle & Myrrh, Anarchy Gallery, and the Wick Witch Apothecary, or stop into Mrs. McGarrigle's Fine Food Shop for locally-made treats.

There are also local studios and glassblowing shops that offer a peek into the village's artsy side.

With its historic charm, European-style streets, and cozy vibes, Merrickville is a magical escape right here in Ontario.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a day trip, this Ontario canal town is worth the drive.

Merrickville-Wolford website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe.

