This beautiful Ontario village 'feels like Europe' and has storybook streets with cozy shops

It's known as Canada's "most beautiful" village.

A storefront with fall decor. Right: A person standing outside a shop.

A small town in Ontario.

@pickleandmyrrh | Instagram, @sydney__belanger | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

There's no need to hop on a plane to enjoy a European getaway. This beautiful Ontario village will transport you overseas with its cozy shops, old-world vibes and storybook streets.

This dreamy destination offers endless autumn charm and a magical place to visit for a fall day trip or weekend escape.

You can spend your time wandering along the quaint streets, dipping into warm cafes and discovering all sorts of treasures at the local boutiques.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share places in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe, and the enchanting small town of Merrickville was one of the recommended spots.

About the town

Merrickville is a charming small town perched along the Rideau Canal system, about an hour away from Ottawa. Named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom, the community exudes European vibes and is even more enchanting during the fall.

According to the website, "You won't find any parking meters or traffic lights here, but you might find the Town Crier and very friendly villagers."

The town dates back to the late 1700s, when it thrived as an industrial hub, so you can expect to see historic buildings and old-world architecture here.

Today, the town is known for its vibrant arts scene, artisan shops, and riverside views.

Things to do

There's a lot to enjoy while visiting Merrickville. The fall brings a new kind of magic to the area, and you'll feel like you've stepped into an autumn storybook as you wander along the pumpkin-filled streets and breathe in the crisp air.

Wick Witch Apothecary is a must-stop this spooky season, offering what the website calls "devilish autumn delights." It's the perfect spot to embrace the Halloween spirit while browsing shelves filled with magical finds.

You can also pop into other charming shops like Pickle & Myrrh, where pumpkin spice goodies fill the air with cozy scents, or the Merrickville Book Emporium, a little gem for comforting fall reads.

When you're ready to step outside, grab a warm drink from The Village Bean Coffee House and wander through Merrickville's scenic trails. The Merrickville Ruins trail, in particular, is a stunning place to soak up the golden hues of autumn.

Be sure to stroll along St. Lawrence Street, where you'll find heritage buildings draped in fall décor and patios perfect for sipping cider under strings of twinkling lights.

You can explore local art galleries and glassblowing studios, browse antique shops, and pick up handmade candles or preserves that make the perfect seasonal souvenirs.

As the day winds down, you can enjoy dinner at one of the town's cozy bistros or restaurants, many of which feature farm-to-table menus and warm atmospheres.

As the leaves fade, Merrickville transforms once again into a cozy Christmas village. The streets sparkle with festive lights, and shops are filled with unique holiday gifts, dazzling ornaments, and decadent seasonal treats. The town hosts a beloved Christmas in Merrickville event, where you can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, carollers, and holiday markets that feel straight out of a Hallmark movie.

With enchanting autumn charm, old-world streets, and European vibes, Merrickville is a magical spot for an autumn escape - no plane ticket needed.

Merrickville-Wolford website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

