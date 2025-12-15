Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

TTC jobs for students are available in Toronto and you can make up to $24 an hour

There are jobs in admin, mechanical support, customer service, and other departments.

ttc sign at the entrance to the queen subway station

TTC sign at a subway station entrance.

LinedPhoto | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring students to work in admin, customer service, maintenance and other departments.

With these TTC jobs, you can make up to $24 an hour.

The city's transit agency is currently staffing the 2026 Summer Student Program.

To be eligible for this student employment program, you must be:

  • available to work from May 4, 2026, to August 22 or August 28, 2026
  • legally authorized to work in Canada
  • a full-time student enrolled in the Winter 2026 academic term at an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada
  • returning to studies in the following fall term

You can make $18.48 to $24.48 an hour, which is higher than Ontario's minimum wage of $17.60 an hour.

The deadline to apply for these student jobs is Monday, January 12, 2026.

So, here's what you need to know about the positions in the TTC's admin, customer service, technical and mechanical support, maintenance, and operations departments.

Technical & Mechanical Support

Salary: $18.48 to $24.48 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you want to work Electrical Helper, Escalator Mechanic, Upholstery Helper, and Carhouse Helper jobs.

You must have general mechanical or electrical skills and experience in material handling and organization.

Also, you need to be proficient in identifying and resolving technical issues with the ability to troubleshoot and perform maintenance on equipment.

It's required that you have knowledge of inventory management and workspace cleanliness.

Apply On TTC Careers

Clerical & Administrative

Salary: $18.48 to $24.48 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you want to work in Operating Clerk, Senior Operating Clerk, Capital Clerk and Commercial Management jobs.

It's required that you have customer service skills, including the ability to handle customer inquiries, provide solutions and direct any questions when necessary.

Also, you must have written and verbal communication skills, keyboarding skills, problem-solving skills, and organizational skills to meet deadlines.

You need knowledge of:

  • office methods, procedures, practices and equipment
  • computers
  • computer programs and apps like databases and spreadsheets

Apply On TTC Careers

Customer Service

Salary: $18.48 to $24.48 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you want to work in Customer Service Agent, Customer Service Centre Clerk, Operating Clerk, and Senior Operating Clerk jobs.

It's required that you have customer service skills to handle inquiries professionally and direct any questions when necessary.

Also, you need communication skills, organizational skills and problem-solving skills.

You must be proficient with computers, including navigating databases and spreadsheets, and have knowledge of modern office methods, procedures, practices and equipment.

The ability to work independently during overnight hours is required as well.

Apply On TTC Careers

Specialized Operations

Salary: $18.48 to $24.48 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you want to work in Service Person, Storeperson, Electrical Storeperson, Revenue Collector, Agent Order/Driver Packer, Operating Clerk, Senior Operating Clerk, Carhouse Operator, Revenue Operations Processing Clerk, Carhouse Helper, and Fire Prevention jobs.

You must be able to work in dirty, dusty, noisy and wet conditions, and be exposed to exhaust fumes.

Also, you have to be able to handle customer inquiries, provide solutions and direct any questions when necessary.

It's required that you have written and verbal communication skills and organizational skills.

You need the ability to:

  • perform routine janitorial duties, including cleaning and organizing the bus garage facilities
  • organize shop equipment, parts and tools
  • assist garage employees in the shop and on the road
  • perform basic mechanical tasks under supervision
  • assist with clerical duties in the office
  • assist employees with garage projects

You must have a valid Ontario G driver's license for these Specialized Operations jobs.

Apply On TTC Careers

Facility Maintenance

Salary: $18.48 to $24.48 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you want to work in Subway Janitor, Service Person, Landscaper, and Surface Janitor jobs.

You must have written and verbal communication skills and organizational skills to meet deadlines.

Also, you need the ability to:

  • efficiently use a variety of cleaning methods and equipment to maintain the cleanliness and safety of TTC locations and equipment
  • work in dirty, dusty, noisy and wet conditions, and be exposed to exhaust fumes
  • handle customer inquiries, provide solutions and direct any questions when necessary

Some of these Facility Maintenance positions may require you to have a valid Ontario G driver's license.

Apply On TTC Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

