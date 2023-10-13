This Picturesque Ontario Town Is Like Walking Through A European Fairytale
The "Jewel of the Rideau" is just an hour's drive from Ottawa!
If you've been dreaming about a European vacation lately, you're not alone. I mean, who wouldn't want to be surrounded by cobblestone streets, open-air cafes and centuries-old charm?
You might be surprised to know you don't even need to leave the province to satisfy those travel cravings. That's right, there's a charming Ontario town that looks like Europe and you can get there without the airfare.
Located on the Rideau River, Merrickville, Ontario, is an hour's drive from Ottawaand it might just be one of the cutest little spots in the province.
There are several quaint Ontario towns that offer a bit of that European feel, but Merrickville is something else.
The streets are lined with unique shops, historic buildings and breathtaking homes. You'll notice brightly-coloured front doors that look like they came straight out of London, along with the classic red phone booth and all the stone your heart can handle.
In the warmer months, you'll find flowers and greenery at every corner, and in the winter, the entire town of Merrickville feels like an enchanting European Christmas market.
From winter wonderland to a spring retreat, Merrickville is worth the road trip, no matter the season.
If you're looking for a taste of Stars Hollow meets Practical Magic, you should plan a visit during the fall.
You could wander the village streets for hours, window shopping and admiring the many ivy-covered buildings.
Friendly residents and shop owners give Merrickville that small-town charm, while the stunning downtown feels like you're walking the roads of rural England.
In addition to the variety of specialty stores, antique and craft shops included, Merrickville has plenty of cafes and restaurants to explore.
For a little taste of Italy on your trip, be sure to pop into DiLuCa, an adorable Italian restaurant. Afterwards, you can head over to the equally cute Downtowne Ice Cream Shoppe for some sweet gelato.
If you happen to be visiting in the winter, you're in for a real treat. Every storefront is transformed, lined with twinkling lights and winter greenery. It's like something straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
But truthfully, you'll feel that magic in any season with the impressive houses, iron gates and other touches of European charm sprinkled throughout the town. To get a look inside some of the unique homes, you should plan your visit around the House and Garden Tour — an annual event in early summer centred around the village's architectural heritage.
Merrickville
Price: Free to visit.
Address: Merrickville, Ontario, 80 kilometres south of Ottawa.
Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of Europe without leaving the province.
- 9 Charming Canadian Destinations That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Exploring Europe ›
- 8 Small Towns Around Ottawa To Visit This Spring If You Can't Afford A Flight To Europe ›
- This Small Town Near Toronto Is A Real-Life Stars Hollow & It's So ... ›
- This Small Town In Ontario Is Like Wandering Along The Autumn ... ›