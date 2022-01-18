This Dreamy Café Near Ottawa Has A Fire Pit Overlooking A Lake Where You Can Sip Coffee
Inside is a tropical oasis.🌿
If you're looking for upscale breakfast and lunch with a side of lakefront views that won't break the bank, you can find exactly that near Ottawa.
Oh-el-la Café is a tropical haven inside and now has a cozy fire pit outside to enjoy your coffee with a warm winter view.
Nestled in the town of Calabogie, this café is a must-visit destination on its own, or you can stop by for a hot drink after hiking Manitou Mountain trail or skiing at Calabogie Peaks Resort.
It is a bright open space, with tropical plants and big windows to never miss that view of Calabogie lake. There are rave reviews online for all of their meals from simple croissants to the signature Oh Ella breakfast and so many loaded sandwiches and bowls. You can't leave with only a drink.
They have recently added a fire pit outside for guests to enjoy a latte or takeout meal on a winter patio. The chairs around the fire are covered with fur for extra warmth and there are blankets available inside.
Oh-el-la Café
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bistro café
Address: 636 Mill St., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint coffee shop has a fire pit this winter on their patio so you can sip tasty coffee with a lakeside view. They also serve up delicious eats that will make you a regular.
