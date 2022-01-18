Trending Tags

This Dreamy Café Near Ottawa Has A Fire Pit Overlooking A Lake Where You Can Sip Coffee

Inside is a tropical oasis.🌿

Ottawa Staff Writer
Courtesy of Oh-el-la Café, @ohellacafe | Instagram

If you're looking for upscale breakfast and lunch with a side of lakefront views that won't break the bank, you can find exactly that near Ottawa.

Oh-el-la Café is a tropical haven inside and now has a cozy fire pit outside to enjoy your coffee with a warm winter view.

Nestled in the town of Calabogie, this café is a must-visit destination on its own, or you can stop by for a hot drink after hiking Manitou Mountain trail or skiing at Calabogie Peaks Resort.

It is a bright open space, with tropical plants and big windows to never miss that view of Calabogie lake. There are rave reviews online for all of their meals from simple croissants to the signature Oh Ella breakfast and so many loaded sandwiches and bowls. You can't leave with only a drink.

They have recently added a fire pit outside for guests to enjoy a latte or takeout meal on a winter patio. The chairs around the fire are covered with fur for extra warmth and there are blankets available inside.

Oh-el-la Café

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bistro café

Address: 636 Mill St., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint coffee shop has a fire pit this winter on their patio so you can sip tasty coffee with a lakeside view. They also serve up delicious eats that will make you a regular.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

