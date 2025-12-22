These popular frozen pizza snacks are being recalled in Canada due to deadly bacteria
Four people have already been sent to hospital. ⚠️
A new product recall in Canada is affecting one of the country's favourite frozen snacks — and if you've got Pizza Pops in your freezer, you'll want to check the box ASAP.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared a nationwide food recall warning on Sunday for several Pillsbury Pizza Pops products, including popular pepperoni and bacon varieties.
The Class-1 food recall was triggered by a foodborne illness outbreak related to possible contamination with E. coli O26 — a strain of bacteria that can cause serious illness or even death.
On December 22, the Public Health Agency of Canada officially declared this an outbreak. In a public health notice issued Monday afternoon, the agency reported that there have been 20 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli illness linked to the products so far.
The cases have been reported in five provinces: Alberta (9), Saskatchewan (5), British Columbia (3), Ontario (2), and New Brunswick (1). Four people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, according to PHAC. The people who got sick range in age from 1 to 87.
The CFIA is still investigating and says more products could be pulled if the issue turns out to be bigger than it looks right now.
The bacteria involved — E. coli O26 — can make you sick without ever making your food look or smell spoiled.
Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, cramps and bloody diarrhea. In the worst cases, people could suffer kidney failure, seizures or even die from the infection, according to the CFIA.
PHAC also warns that people who are infected can spread the bacteria to others even if they don't have symptoms. Vulnerable groups like young children, older adults, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.
While 20 cases have been lab-confirmed, PHAC says the actual number of people affected is likely much higher, noting that for every case reported to public health, there are 32 more that aren't reported. That's because many people don't get tested, especially if their symptoms are mild, PHAC says.
The recall applies to four different kinds of Pillsbury Pizza Pops that were sold in stores across Canada. Here's a full list of what's included:
- Pillsbury Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon (30 pizza snacks — 2.85 kg)
UPC: 0 69052 12961 9
Best-before codes: 09JN2026WN, 10JN2026WN
- Pillsbury Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme Pepperoni + Bacon (30 pizza snacks — 3 kg)
UPC: 0 69052 46901 2
Best-before codes: 10JN2026WN, 11JN2026WN, 12JN2026WN
- Pillsbury Pizza Pops Pepperoni + Bacon (8 pizza snacks — 760 g)
UPC: 0 69052 12967 1
Best-before codes: 09JN2026WN, 10JN2026WN
- Pillsbury Pizza Pops FRANK's RedHot Pepperoni + Bacon (4 pizza snacks — 380 g)
UPC: 0 69052 12947 3
Best-before code: 14JN2026WN
Certain Pillsbury Pizza Pops are being recalled in Canada.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The CFIA is warning Canadians not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute any of the affected products. If you've got one of the recalled boxes at home, either toss it or bring it back to the store for a refund.
General Mills Canada is behind the recall, and the CFIA is now working to make sure the recalled snacks are removed from shelves.
If you or someone in your family has eaten one of the recalled products and aren't feeling well, it's a good idea to contact your doctor, just in case.
PHAC also recommends cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that may have touched the recalled Pizza Pops — including kitchen counters, containers, utensils and freezers.
The CFIA says its investigation is still ongoing, and there could be more updates in the coming days.
