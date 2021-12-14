Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
ottawa restaurants

9 Hidden Ottawa Coffee Shops You'll Want To Become A Regular At This Winter

You can cozy up with much more than just latte. 🍰

9 Hidden Ottawa Coffee Shops You'll Want To Become A Regular At This Winter
@smalionle | Instagram, @_rosetheriault | Instagram

If you're someone who wants an experience with your latte, these are must-stop Ottawa coffee shops to visit.

Not only can you get that necessary cup of caffeine, you can also shop local goods, drink cocktails and get delicious meals from these Ottawa coffee shops. Come for the coffee and treats, stay for the friendly service and unique ambiance.

Britannia Coffeehouse

Price: 💸

Address: 273 Britannia Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you like hot meals, cocktails, warm drinks and quirky decor, you need to visit this café. You're also able to shop local goodies, including coffee roasts in store. It's located just off the Ottawa River Pathway and right near Britannia Beach.

Menu

692 Coffee & Bar

Price: 💸

Address: 5546 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: Decorated with fresh plants and bright windows, this gem in Manotick sells delicious Ontario roasted coffee. They have infamous Scrummie scones, warm meals and a bottle shop of craft beer and wine.

Menu

Carlington Coffeehouse

Price: 💸

Address: 917 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This neighbourhood coffee shop serves up coffee, baked goods and warm meals while focusing on keeping things as local and eco-friendly as possible. They often rotate the locally roasted coffee they offer, so you can try something new. Offering freshly baked bread on Fridays.

Menu

Drip House

Price: 💸

Address: 340 Parkdale Ave. & 692 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With two locations now in Ottawa, you can sip hot coffee, enjoy a meal and browse local artwork at both. Stay late for cocktails and a twinkling evening vibe at the Somerset location. The halloumi salad is a must if you're a fan of the cooked cheese. Reservations are recommended weekend nights on Somerset.

Menu

Ottawa Valley Coffee

Price: 💸

Address: 239 Raglan St. S., Renfrew, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is worth the drive into the Ottawa valley for their quality made coffee drinks, an ongoing indoor market of locally made goods, craft beer selection and freezer meal options. The decor has been locally sourced including the tin roof that came from a Pembroke barn and seating from an old church in Petawawa.

Menu

Luna Crêpes and Café

Price: 💸

Address: 329 March Rd. #110, Kanata, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for comfort food to warm your soul, this is the spot. With their menu full of crepes, waffles, paninis, gelato and omelettes, it would be tough to only have coffee. They often have meal and dessert specials as well, and you're sure to be greeted with a warm welcome

Menu

Quitters Coffee

Price: 💸

Address: 1523 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cozy coffee shop serves up coffee drinks, warm meals, and baked goods plus a variety of beer and wine options. Go for their happy hour Thursday through Saturday from 4-7 p.m. which includes charcuterie plates and $1 per ounce wine.

Menu

Beandigen Cafe

Price: 💸

Address: 106-900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: New to Ottawa, you can grab a variety of coffee beverages from this Anishinaabe-owned cafe while shopping a curated collection of Indigenous-made products, including jewelry, paints and artwork.

Menu

Cafe Cristal

Price: 💸

Address: 240 Kennevale Dr, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This glistening cafe features white tiles, chandeliers and luxury furniture to admire while you enjoy your coffee and crêpes or high tea. It's a beautiful space, especially if you're planning to post your brunch on Instagram.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Top 100 Restaurants In 2021 Were Just Revealed & These Ottawa Spots Made The Cut

Four Ottawa restaurants made the list!

@mimi.munches | Instagram, @northandnavy | Instagram

The list of the best restaurants in Canada was revealed and four Ottawa restaurants came out as winners.

OpenTable announced the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2021 based on reviews between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Has A New Bar For Mouthwatering Street Food & It’s Like A Mini Trip To Vietnam

Try the Spill The Tea Cocktail and Pho Bomb. 🤤

@hungrydiana | Instagram, @saigonottawa | Instagram

Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar just opened and it's the mix of cocktail bar and street food that we've been missing.

Saigon Restaurant is a new addition to the Byward Market and the menu will have you drooling.

Keep Reading Show less

8 New Ottawa Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Winter

You'll want to try these spots ASAP! 🤤

@foodtrip.mtl| Instagram, Courtesy of Spritz

Our city's culinary scene has been exploding with new spots recently. So if you are looking to try something new, here are eight new Ottawa restaurants that you'll want to dine at this winter.

From incredible Italian to budget-friendly Korean street food, there is a diverse mix to satisfy your hunger. Plus, two of the recently opened locations even feature chefs who appeared on Top Chef Canada!

Keep Reading Show less

These New Ottawa Brunch Boxes Are A Drool-worthy Feast Of Waffles & Avocado Toast

You can get it delivered to your door. 🧇

@insta_bolz | Instagram

Do you love to ease into the weekend over a stack of pancakes or waffles? Then you'll want to try these new Ottawa brunch boxes that you can get delivered to your door.

Insta Bolz new boxes are a feast for two people and are full of all your favourite breakfast items.

Keep Reading Show less