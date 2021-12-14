9 Hidden Ottawa Coffee Shops You'll Want To Become A Regular At This Winter
You can cozy up with much more than just latte. 🍰
If you're someone who wants an experience with your latte, these are must-stop Ottawa coffee shops to visit.
Not only can you get that necessary cup of caffeine, you can also shop local goods, drink cocktails and get delicious meals from these Ottawa coffee shops. Come for the coffee and treats, stay for the friendly service and unique ambiance.
Britannia Coffeehouse
Price: 💸
Address: 273 Britannia Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you like hot meals, cocktails, warm drinks and quirky decor, you need to visit this café. You're also able to shop local goodies, including coffee roasts in store. It's located just off the Ottawa River Pathway and right near Britannia Beach.
692 Coffee & Bar
Price: 💸
Address: 5546 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: Decorated with fresh plants and bright windows, this gem in Manotick sells delicious Ontario roasted coffee. They have infamous Scrummie scones, warm meals and a bottle shop of craft beer and wine.
Carlington Coffeehouse
Price: 💸
Address: 917 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This neighbourhood coffee shop serves up coffee, baked goods and warm meals while focusing on keeping things as local and eco-friendly as possible. They often rotate the locally roasted coffee they offer, so you can try something new. Offering freshly baked bread on Fridays.
Drip House
Price: 💸
Address: 340 Parkdale Ave. & 692 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With two locations now in Ottawa, you can sip hot coffee, enjoy a meal and browse local artwork at both. Stay late for cocktails and a twinkling evening vibe at the Somerset location. The halloumi salad is a must if you're a fan of the cooked cheese. Reservations are recommended weekend nights on Somerset.
Ottawa Valley Coffee
Price: 💸
Address: 239 Raglan St. S., Renfrew, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is worth the drive into the Ottawa valley for their quality made coffee drinks, an ongoing indoor market of locally made goods, craft beer selection and freezer meal options. The decor has been locally sourced including the tin roof that came from a Pembroke barn and seating from an old church in Petawawa.
Luna Crêpes and Café
Price: 💸
Address: 329 March Rd. #110, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for comfort food to warm your soul, this is the spot. With their menu full of crepes, waffles, paninis, gelato and omelettes, it would be tough to only have coffee. They often have meal and dessert specials as well, and you're sure to be greeted with a warm welcome
Quitters Coffee
Price: 💸
Address: 1523 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cozy coffee shop serves up coffee drinks, warm meals, and baked goods plus a variety of beer and wine options. Go for their happy hour Thursday through Saturday from 4-7 p.m. which includes charcuterie plates and $1 per ounce wine.
Beandigen Cafe
Price: 💸
Address: 106-900 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: New to Ottawa, you can grab a variety of coffee beverages from this Anishinaabe-owned cafe while shopping a curated collection of Indigenous-made products, including jewelry, paints and artwork.
Cafe Cristal
Price: 💸
Address: 240 Kennevale Dr, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glistening cafe features white tiles, chandeliers and luxury furniture to admire while you enjoy your coffee and crêpes or high tea. It's a beautiful space, especially if you're planning to post your brunch on Instagram.
