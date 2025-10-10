Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025
Last-minute shoppers, this one's for you. 👇
Turkey Day is coming up fast, and if you're spending the long weekend in Toronto, you'll want to know what's open on Thanksgiving — especially if you're hosting dinner and realize at the last minute you forgot the cranberries.
This year, Thanksgiving Day lands on Monday, October 13. Since it's a federal and statutory holiday in Ontario, most major stores and city services will be closed across Toronto. But not everything shuts down — there are still a few grocery stores, shopping centres and attractions keeping their doors open.
If you're celebrating on Sunday, you're in the clear. It's not a holiday, so malls, LCBOs and most retailers will be open like usual — though some spots might close a bit earlier than normal.
But to make your life easier on Monday, we tracked down what's open and closed in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025, including info grocery stores like Loblaws, Metro, No Frills, Costco and Walmart. We've also got the scoop on LCBOs, Beer Stores, malls, city services, transit and fun things to do around the city.
Whether you're planning ahead or panicking mid-pie, we've got your back. Here's everything that's open (and closed) in Toronto for Thanksgiving 2025.
Grocery stores
OPEN:
Farm Boy locations:
- Farm Boy College and Bay — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Farm Boy Harbourfront — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Farm Boy St. Clair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Farm Boy Sugar Wharf — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws Carlton Street — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Loblaws Lakeshore — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Davidson's City Market (Yonge & Lawrence) — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Independent City Market Bloor — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mike's Independent City Market (Peter St.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bruno's Your Independent Grocer (Don Mills) — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sandy's Your Independent Grocer (the Beaches) — a store representative confirmed to Narcity that they would be open, but their hours hadn't been confirmed yet as of the time of publishing.
Other chain locations:
- Foodland Queen Street (the Beaches) — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Metro College Park — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sobeys Urban Fresh High Park — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T&T Supermarket Downtown — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T&T Supermarket College — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Whole Foods Yorkville — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart — while none of the locations in Toronto proper will be open, a few nearby (including in Thornhill, Vaughan, Markham and Mississauga) will be.
- Rabba — All locations are open 24/7.
We checked all the major chains in the city, but your local corner store, independent grocer or specialty store may also be open.
CLOSED:
- All other Farm Boy, Foodland, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Walmart and Your Independent Grocer locations in Toronto not listed above
- Costco
- Fortinos
- FreshCo
- Longo's
- No Frills
- Valu-Mart
Liquor stores
OPEN:
- While no major liquor stores in Toronto will be open on Thanksgiving, you can purchase beer, cider, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages at most of the open grocery stores listed above.
- Certain wine stores, including some locations of Wine Rack and The Wine Shop, may be open, although holiday hours are not always available on their websites. You may want to call your local store before heading out.
CLOSED:
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
Shopping malls
OPEN:
- Toronto Eaton Centre — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Yorkville Village — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stock Yards Village — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Retail stores in designated "tourist areas" — like the Downtown Yonge BIA, Queens Quay West, Bloor-Yorkville and the Distillery District — are also permitted to be open on Monday, although individual hours may vary.
CLOSED:
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Fairview Mall
- Sherway Gardens
- Shops at Don Mills
Services
City of Toronto services:
- 311 Toronto remains open 24/7
- Curbside residential and commercial trash collection will not be impacted by the holiday. Waste drop-off depots and hazardous waste sites are closed on Monday.
- Long-term care homes are operating as usual.
- Emergency shelters and street outreach are available. For information about drop-in sites offering Thanksgiving holiday meals, visit the Toronto Drop-In Network website here.
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Most other City services — including municipal child care, cultural centres, court services, Employment and Social Services offices, Civic Centres, revenue services and animal shelters — will be closed on Monday.
TTC: Toronto's subways, streetcars and buses will be operating holiday service on Monday, which means all routes are running on a Sunday schedule but starting earlier, at around 6 a.m.
GO Transit: GO buses and trains will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Monday.
Schools: All four of Toronto's public school boards observe Thanksgiving and will be closed on Monday. TDSB and TCDSB schools also have a P.D. day this Friday, making it a four-day weekend for most students in the city.
Canada Post: Given the ongoing strike, Canada Post services and post offices haven't been operating for some time. However, even if the strike were to end before Monday, there would be no mail collection or delivery on Thanksgiving as Canada Post is closed on all national holidays.
Banks: All banks will be closed.
Service Canada: All offices will be closed on Monday.
ServiceOntario: All locations will be closed. However, some ServiceOntario services have moved online, so you can still renew your driver's licence, health card and more.
Things to do
Restaurants: Businesses serving prepared meals are exempt from Ontario's Retail Business Holidays Act, so restaurants are allowed to stay open on Thanksgiving (and many do). Hours may vary, so it's always best to check the website or phone ahead.
Cinemas: Most movie theatres in Toronto — including chains like Cineplex and Imagine Cinemas as well as independent ones like the Fox Theatre, Revue Cinema, Kingsway Theatre and more — will be open.
Museums & attractions:
- Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) — open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Casa Loma — open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- City of Toronto conservatories — Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories are both open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley's Aquarium — open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Riverdale Farm — open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) — open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo — open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Have a tip about a store, attraction or event that's open on holidays in Toronto? We want to hear about it! Send an email to avery.friedlander@narcity.com.