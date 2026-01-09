I ranked lattes from Canada's biggest coffee chains and it's changed where I order from
Coffee. Usually overpriced, sometimes delicious, and almost always necessary. The thing about it, though, is that not all cups of joe are created equally.
Price doesn't always equal quality, and as someone who loves a complicated latte order, I want to make sure I'm getting a solid bang for my buck. It was time to put them to the test — trying out the best coffee chains that Canada has to offer.
Obviously, opt for your local coffee spot when you can (I promise, it will almost definitely be better). This is for those times when you're desperate for a caffeine fix and see a highway exit with a Tim Hortons, Starbucks, Second Cup, and McDonald's on the horizon. Fear indecision no more, because after my taste test, I can tell you that there is a correct drive-thru to pull into in this situation.
My goal was to see how these classic fast food chains hold up in the world of specialty coffee, finding out where I can reliably get the best latte on the go. So I ventured out to four different drive-thrus, repeating "Hi, can I please get a latte?" again and again.
#1 — Tim Hortons
Taste test of Tim Hortons coffee.
Price: $3.67 (after tax for a small).
After waiting in line for a solid 10 minutes, I was set up to dislike my Tim Hortons latte, yet even then — it was a win! There was a nice foam on top, a solid taste going on, and all for a decent price. It was also a great temperature, with the milk heated up to perfection.
It made me a proud (and happily surprised) Canadian.
#2 — Second Cup
A taste test of the Second Cup latte.
Price: $5.46 (after tax for a small).
Second Cup was right behind Tim Hortons with a solid latte, but there was a jump up in price that wasn't really reflected in the overall taste. The Second Cup latte was a little more bland overall, but I would still go for it over the next one here, despite it being the most expensive on this list.
#3 — Starbucks
A ranking of Canada's best fast food chain latte — from Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Second Cup.
Price: $5.35 (after tax for a tall).
I have a bone to pick with Starbucks in general (I took them discontinuing Oat Fudge Bars personally), but I tried to empty my mind of all my previous biases for the first sip of my Starbucks latte. That lasted about two seconds, before it all came crashing back in once the watered-down coffee hit my taste buds. Out of the three drinks, this one had the weakest espresso flavour — although they did end up giving me a size up here, which may be a contributing factor.
For being nearly $2 more than a Tim's latte, though, and not quite as good, it was a strike against Starbucks for me. While this one was a bit cheaper than Second Cup, I would still pay the 11 cents more for the slightly better-tasting drink.
#4 — McDonald's
I love McDonald's for many things (primarily a vanilla milkshake with fries), but a McCafé latte is not one of them. Although, to be fair, I have still yet to drink one. This isn't for lack of trying, though!
I drove straight from Tim Hortons to my nearest McDonald's and was promptly turned away when I asked for a latte. Apparently, they only have the barista menu at some locations, and my small-town New Brunswick one didn't make the cut.
So, maybe McDonald's serves up a delicious espresso-based beverage, but alas, I wouldn't know. Reliability is key when it comes to caffeine!
Honestly, none of these drinks knocked my socks off, but where I used to head right to Starbucks when faced with a choice, now I'll save a few bucks and opt for Tim Hortons.
Congrats, Timmies!
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.