Canada's Top 25 Coffee Shops Were Just Revealed & Toronto Dominated The List

Take that, Montréal.

Toronto Associate Editor
A person drinking a beverage from Tandem Coffee in Toronto. Right: A barista working at Fahrenheit Coffee in Toronto.

Toronto is known for its restaurants, but you know what else makes the city so unique? It's all the coffee shops.

The coffee shops in Toronto are the unofficial "hangout spots" in the 6ix. Their flavours and environments have not gone unnoticed because Yelp revealed the "Top 25 Coffee Shops in Canada," and Toronto dominated the list.

Fahrenheit Coffee in Toronto was rated top 4, after Incognito Coffee in Vancouver, Café de Mercanti in Montréal and Cantook in Québec City.

Fahrenheit Coffee has been serving Torontonians since 2011 and teaching them how to master latte art. The coffee shop has two locations in downtown Toronto, 120 Lombard St. and 529 Richmond St W., and offers various drinks to choose from.

According to Yelp, they are most known for their "seasonal espresso selections, and Instagram-worthy latte art."

So, if you were hoping to impress your partner with some awesome latte art in the morning, make sure to sign up for one of their classes.

"My partner and I not only love their coffee, but they also have really good chocolate chip cookies (the best in the city, in my opinion), and we love the people who work here," a Yelper added.

Unfortunately, Toronto didn't win the title of the top coffee shop in the country, but nine other spots made it onto the top 25 list. That's pretty impressive, considering there are so many coffee shops across Canada.

Here's a list of all the other coffee shops on Yelp's list to check out in Toronto:

  • Piedmont Coffee Bar, Toronto, Ontario
  • Tandem Coffee, Toronto, Ontario
  • Mallo, Toronto, Ontario
  • Duo Patisserie & Cafe, Markham, Ontario
  • Rooster Coffee House, Toronto, Ontario
  • Black Cat Espresso Bar, Toronto, Ontario
  • Himalayan Coffee House, Toronto, Ontario
  • Oakwood Espresso, Toronto, Ontario
  • Sanremo Bakery, Etobicoke, Ontario
Enjoy sipping on some java!
