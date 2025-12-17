Old Age Security payments for December are arriving early — Here's when & how much
The holiday countdown is on, and that means another round of government payments is headed to Canadians across the country, including Old Age Security pension payments for seniors.
If you're receiving Old Age Security (OAS), there's good news — this month's payment is arriving a little earlier than usual, just in time to help with any holiday and end-of-year expenses.
OAS is one of Canada's biggest retirement support programs, offering monthly payments to people 65 and up. Whether you're already collecting it or just figuring out if you're eligible, it's an important part of the mix when it comes to budgeting for retirement.
There's more to it than just the monthly pension, too. On top of regular OAS payments for seniors, some people may also get extra help through the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) or special allowances. These added supports are based on income and personal circumstances and can make a big difference for those who qualify.
And while the December 2025 payment is still based on current rates, there's a small increase coming soon. Service Canada has confirmed a modest 0.3% boost starting with in January 2026, to keep pace with inflation.
But for now, here's what to know about Canada's Old Age Security December payments — from who's eligible to how much you can expect and exactly when it's landing in your account this month.
What is Old Age Security in Canada?
Old Age Security is one of the biggest ways the Canadian government supports seniors. It's a monthly payment available to most people 65 and older, no matter where they worked or how much they saved for retirement. Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, you don't need to have worked or paid into it to qualify.
In many cases, there's no paperwork needed — Service Canada automatically enrols most eligible seniors and lets them know when payments will start.
Along with the basic pension, there's also extra support available for those who need it. If your income is on the lower side, you might qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement or other special allowances. When that happens, it all gets bundled into one deposit each month.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security in Canada?
Unlike some other retirement benefits, Old Age Security in Canada isn't based on your work history or how much you paid in taxes. Instead, it looks at your age, legal status and how long you've lived in the country. Recent income also plays a role in determining how much you'll get.
To receive OAS payments in December 2025, you'll need to meet a few basic conditions:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident when your application is approved
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18
- Have had a net world income in 2024 below $148,451 if you're between 65 and 74, or below $154,196 if you're 75 or older
If you're living outside Canada, you might still qualify. As long as you were a citizen or legal resident before leaving and lived in Canada for at least 20 years as an adult, you can still get your monthly payments abroad.
Who is eligible for GIS or an Allowance?
In addition to regular Old Age Security payments for seniors, there are a few extra programs that offer more financial help. The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is one of the most common — it gives added support to low-income OAS recipients. The Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor are for people aged 60 to 64 who aren't yet old enough for OAS.
If you qualify for any of these extras, they'll be combined with your regular OAS into one monthly deposit from Service Canada.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement is available to people already getting OAS who have lower incomes. Whether you qualify depends on how much you and your spouse or partner earn, but your OAS payment itself doesn't count toward that income total.
Here's where the income cutoffs sit for the December 2025 payment:
- Single, widowed or divorced: income under $22,440
- Spouse/partner also receives full OAS: combined income under $29,616
- Spouse/partner receives the Allowance: combined income under $41,472
- Spouse/partner doesn't receive OAS or Allowance: combined income under $53,808
The Allowance is for people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or common-law partner receives GIS. To qualify, you need to live in Canada now, be a citizen or legal resident, and have lived here for at least 10 years after age 18. Your household income also has to be below $41,472.
The Allowance for the Survivor is similar, but it's for widowed people aged 60 to 64 who haven't remarried or started a new common-law relationship. Your income must be under $30,216, and you'll need to meet the same Canadian residency requirements.
More about GIS, the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor
How to apply for Old Age Security
If you're getting close to 65 and haven't received a letter from Service Canada yet, it's a good idea to check your Old Age Security status. Most people get an automatic notice around age 64 confirming their eligibility and asking when they'd like their payments to begin. If you qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement too, that part is handled the same way.
You can choose to start receiving OAS the month after you turn 65, or delay it up to age 70. Holding off comes with a bonus — every month you wait adds 0.6% to your payments, which adds up to 7.2% more per year, for life.
The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor work differently. These programs aren't automatic, so you'll need to apply yourself. You can send in your application up to 11 months before you turn 60 (or anytime after).
If you're not enrolled automatically or need to apply on your own, here are your options:
- Online: There's an application form you can access online via in your My Service Canada Account. Just make sure you have all your info ready before starting — you can't save and come back to it later.
- By mail or in person: Download the application for OAS and GIS or the Allowance. You'll need to send certified copies of your documents by mail or drop them off at your nearest Service Canada location.
How much is OAS in Canada?
The amount you receive from Old Age Security depends on your age, income, relationship status and how long you've lived in Canada. Payments are reviewed every three months by Service Canada, and they get adjusted when needed to keep up with inflation.
For December 2025, here are the current maximum monthly amounts:
- OAS pension: Up to $740.09 if you're aged 65 to 74. Once you turn 75, that rises to $814.10 with the automatic 10% increase that kicks in the month after your birthday.
- Guaranteed Income Supplement: Up to $1,105.43 if you're single or if your partner doesn't receive OAS or the Allowance. If they do, that maximum falls to $665.41.
- Allowance: Up to $1,405.50.
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,675.45.
These are just the maximums — most people receive less. To qualify for the full OAS pension, you need to have lived in Canada for 40 years after turning 18. If you've lived here between 10 and 39 years, you'll get a partial amount.
Looking ahead, Service Canada has confirmed another increase starting with the subsequent payment, in January 2026. OAS rates will go up by 0.3%, bringing the year-over-year rise to 2%, which matches the current pace of inflation.
If you want a more personalized estimate, there's an online OAS calculator on the Service Canada website that can show you what your payments might look like based on your own situation, including any GIS or Allowance payments.
Is Old Age Security taxable?
Yes, Old Age Security payments are taxable in Canada. That means you'll need to include them as income when you file your taxes each year. Unless you ask Service Canada to withhold taxes up front, you'll get the full monthly amount — but that could leave you with a bill come tax time.
To avoid a surprise during tax season, you can choose to have tax taken off your OAS each month. This can be set up online through your My Service Canada Account or by submitting a paper form. If your income is high enough, the Canada Revenue Agency might also require you to make quarterly tax payments.
There's also something called the OAS recovery tax, often called the clawback. If your net annual income for 2025 is over $90,997, you'll see a reduction of 15 cents for every dollar above that amount.
Each year, Service Canada sends out tax slips so you can report your payments. If you live in Canada, you'll receive a T4A(OAS) slip. If you're living abroad, you'll get an NR4. These forms show how much OAS you received and whether any tax was already withheld.
OAS payment dates
Old Age Security payments usually arrive on the third-to-last business day of each month — but December is the one exception. To avoid holiday delays, the feds send this payment out a full week earlier than usual.
That means the final OAS payment of 2025 will land on Monday, December 22.
If you're signed up for direct deposit, your money should appear in your account automatically on that date. For those still receiving paper cheques, keep an eye on your mailbox — they often show up a bit early, but remember to check the date before heading to the bank. OAS cheques are typically post-dated for the official payment day.
Looking ahead to next year, here are all the Old Age Security payment dates for 2026:
- January 28, 2026
- February 25, 2026
- March 27, 2026
- April 28, 2026
- May 27, 2026
- June 26, 2026
- July 29, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- September 25, 2026
- October 28, 2026
- November 26, 2026
- December 22, 2026
