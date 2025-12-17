Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

CSIS is hiring for admin and HR jobs in Ontario, BC and Alberta that don't require a degree

You can make close to $90,000 a year.

government of canada Canadian Security Intelligence Service headquarters sign in ottawa

Canadian Security Intelligence Service sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta.

You can get these admin and HR jobs even if you don't have a university degree.

The federal intelligence agency is looking for Canadian citizens to work as Administrative Officers and Human Resources Assistants.

With these CSIS jobs, you can make up to $83,000 a year.

As a Human Resources Assistant, you will:

  • monitor the progress of recruitment processes and maintain contact with applicants to schedule interviews, assessments and share/obtain information
  • administer psychological/written tests
  • prepare and/or format documents such as letters of offer, transmittal slips, staffing transaction reports, assessment material and result letters
  • enter and update information in the Human Resources Management System and SharePoint
  • prepare requisitions for various internal services
  • maintain hardcopy/electronic files
  • review and update procedures and share best practices with team members

As an Administrative Officer, you will:

  • plan and coordinate administrative requirements
  • perform administrative activities
  • compose administrative memos and correspondence
  • research and collate information to create/prepare/produce administrative documents, reports, tables and presentations
  • track and log information and/or data
  • coordinate requirements, logistics and preparation of documents, materials and forms related to travel, visits, meetings, interviews, conferences and/or other events
  • develop, maintain and update administrative procedures, tools and tracking systems
  • manage and track branch information and activities
  • act as a main point of contact for administrative requests
  • provide administrative advice on policies, procedures and best practices

If you want to apply for these jobs, here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements.

Human Resources Assistant

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You must have a university certificate or college diploma from a two-year program, or a combination of relevant education, training, and experience.

Also, you need experience in human resources or administration where planning, organizing and coordinating was required.

The closing date is January 15, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Administrative Officer

Salary: $68,552 to $83,389

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a university certificate or college diploma and two years of experience, or a high school diploma and four years of experience.

That experience must be in:

  • providing administrative support
  • planning and coordinating multiple administrative activities, like fleet, management, budget and contingency tracking, and mailroom activities
  • providing support to Facilities or IT departments
  • dealing with managers and employees
  • providing client services

The position in Toronto requires a valid Canadian driver's license.

The closing date is January 15, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

csis jobs
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

