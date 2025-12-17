We did the same shop at grocery stores for Christmas dinner items to find the cheapest totals
Loblaws isn't the most expensive store.
Narcity did the same shop for Christmas dinner products at grocery stores in Canada to find the cheapest totals.
One store is more than $90 cheaper than the store with the most expensive prices!
Since there are stores across the country, Narcity chose Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.
We looked for items that are often used during cooking Christmas dinner.
That includes turkey, potatoes, carrots, lettuce for salad, bread for stuffing, seasoning, and more staples.
Then we compared the regular prices instead of the sale prices since deals change every week.
Here are the price breakdowns for each item and then the total costs at each grocery store.
Turkey
Costco: $48.93 for a six-kilogram turkey — $0.81 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $18.64 for a 5.68-kilogram turkey — $0.32 per 100 grams
Walmart: $23 for a five-kilogram turkey — $0.46 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $44 for a five-kilogram turkey — $0.88 per 100 grams
Beef medallions
Costco: $36.65 for a 1.41-kilogram pack of beef medallions — $2.59 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $6.36 for a 156-gram pack of beef medallions — $4.07 per 100 grams
Walmart: $14.94 for a 340-gram pack of beef medallions — $4.39 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $39.66 for one kilogram of beef medallions — $3.96 per 100 grams
Potatoes
Costco: $6.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of white potatoes — $0.15 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $6 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of President's Choice white potatoes — $0.26 per 100 grams
Walmart: $4.44 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of Your Fresh Market potatoes — $0.19 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $6.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of Compliments white potatoes — $0.15 per 100 grams
Onions
Costco: $7.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.17 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $3.50 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.25 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.94 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.21 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $4.49 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.33 per 100 grams
Carrots
Costco: $6.99 for a 681-gram bag of carrots — $1.02 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $3.50 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of Farmer's Market carrots — $0.25 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.44 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of Your Fresh Market carrots — $0.17 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $3.99 for a 454-gram pack of carrots — $0.87 per 100 grams
Bell peppers
Costco: $9.99 for a pack of six bell peppers — $1.66 per pepper
Loblaws: $6.50 for a pack of three bell peppers — $2.16 per pepper
Walmart: $4.24 for a pack of three bell peppers — $1.41 per pepper
Sobeys: $5.99 for a pack of three bell peppers — $1.99 per pepper
Lettuce
Costco: $6.99 for a three-pack of lettuce — $2.33 per pack
Loblaws: $6 for a two-pack of lettuce — $3 per pack
Walmart: $4.47 for a one-pack of lettuce — $4.47 per pack
Sobeys: $5.99 for a two-pack of lettuce — $2.99 per pack
Butter
Costco: $5.79 for a 454-gram block of Natrel butter — $1.27 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $6 for a 454-gram block of Lactancia butter — $1.32 per 100 grams
Walmart: $4.97 a 454-gram block of Gay Lea butter — $1.09 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $8.29 for a 454-gram block of Compliments butter — $1.82 per 100 grams
Rice
Costco: $19.49 for five kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice — $0.38 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $18.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of Tilda basmati rice — $0.41 per 100 grams
Walmart: $3.97 for a 900-gram bag of Great Value basmati rice — $0.44 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $8.79 for a 907-gram bag of Tilda basmati rice — $0.96 per 100 grams
Seasoning
Costco: $8.99 for an 825-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $1.08 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $13.99 for an 825-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $1.69 per 100 grams
Walmart: $5.97 for a 188-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $3.17 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $7.99 for a 188-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $4.25 per 100 grams
Bread
Costco: $6.99 for a pack of three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's bread — $0.34 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $3.89 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.57 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.97 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.44 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $3.99 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.59 per 100 grams
TOTALS
Now that we've compared and broken down the prices for each of these products, let's get into the totals.
Here are the total costs for the 11 items before tax at these grocery stores in Canada:
- Costco: $165.79
- Loblaws: $93.37
- Walmart: $74.35
- Sobeys: $140.17
Costco has the most expensive basket of Christmas dinner staples, followed by Sobeys, Loblaws and Walmart.
The total cost before tax is $91.44 cheaper at Walmart than it is at Costco!
You might expect Loblaws to have the highest total since the store has a reputation for being expensive.
But that's just because the products at Costco are bulk-sized, so the price tags are bigger for most of the items.
When the cost is broken down by how much of the product you get, Costco isn't the most expensive store.
Here are the "price per" totals for each store:
- Costco: $11.80
- Loblaws: $14.30
- Walmart: $16.44
- Sobeys: $18.79
So, the most expensive "price per" total is at Sobeys, followed by Walmart, Loblaws and then Costco.
The "price per" total at Sobeys is $6.99 more expensive than the total at Costco.
If you want the cheapest basket total, you can get that at Walmart stores in Canada.
But if you want the most bang for your buck, that's at Costco. So, you might want to use your membership or use someone else's to get Christmas dinner staples at the wholesale retailer.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.