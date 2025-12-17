Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

We did the same shop at grocery stores for Christmas dinner items to find the cheapest totals

Loblaws isn't the most expensive store.

bags of kirkland signature rice at costco. right: frozen turkey at loblaws

Kirkland Signature rice at Costco. Right: Turkey at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Narcity did the same shop for Christmas dinner products at grocery stores in Canada to find the cheapest totals.

One store is more than $90 cheaper than the store with the most expensive prices!

Since there are stores across the country, Narcity chose Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.

We looked for items that are often used during cooking Christmas dinner.

That includes turkey, potatoes, carrots, lettuce for salad, bread for stuffing, seasoning, and more staples.

Then we compared the regular prices instead of the sale prices since deals change every week.

Here are the price breakdowns for each item and then the total costs at each grocery store.

Turkey

Costco: $48.93 for a six-kilogram turkey — $0.81 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $18.64 for a 5.68-kilogram turkey — $0.32 per 100 grams

Walmart: $23 for a five-kilogram turkey — $0.46 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $44 for a five-kilogram turkey — $0.88 per 100 grams

Beef medallions

Costco: $36.65 for a 1.41-kilogram pack of beef medallions — $2.59 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $6.36 for a 156-gram pack of beef medallions — $4.07 per 100 grams

Walmart: $14.94 for a 340-gram pack of beef medallions — $4.39 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $39.66 for one kilogram of beef medallions — $3.96 per 100 grams

Potatoes

Costco: $6.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of white potatoes — $0.15 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $6 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of President's Choice white potatoes — $0.26 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.44 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of Your Fresh Market potatoes — $0.19 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $6.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of Compliments white potatoes — $0.15 per 100 grams

Onions

Costco: $7.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.17 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $3.50 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.25 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.94 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.21 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $4.49 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of yellow onions — $0.33 per 100 grams

Carrots

Costco: $6.99 for a 681-gram bag of carrots — $1.02 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $3.50 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of Farmer's Market carrots — $0.25 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.44 for a 1.36-kilogram bag of Your Fresh Market carrots — $0.17 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $3.99 for a 454-gram pack of carrots — $0.87 per 100 grams

Bell peppers

Costco: $9.99 for a pack of six bell peppers — $1.66 per pepper

Loblaws: $6.50 for a pack of three bell peppers — $2.16 per pepper

Walmart: $4.24 for a pack of three bell peppers — $1.41 per pepper

Sobeys: $5.99 for a pack of three bell peppers — $1.99 per pepper

Lettuce

Costco: $6.99 for a three-pack of lettuce — $2.33 per pack

Loblaws: $6 for a two-pack of lettuce — $3 per pack

Walmart: $4.47 for a one-pack of lettuce — $4.47 per pack

Sobeys: $5.99 for a two-pack of lettuce — $2.99 per pack

Butter

Costco: $5.79 for a 454-gram block of Natrel butter — $1.27 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $6 for a 454-gram block of Lactancia butter — $1.32 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.97 a 454-gram block of Gay Lea butter — $1.09 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $8.29 for a 454-gram block of Compliments butter — $1.82 per 100 grams

Rice

Costco: $19.49 for five kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice — $0.38 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $18.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of Tilda basmati rice — $0.41 per 100 grams

Walmart: $3.97 for a 900-gram bag of Great Value basmati rice — $0.44 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $8.79 for a 907-gram bag of Tilda basmati rice — $0.96 per 100 grams

Seasoning

Costco: $8.99 for an 825-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $1.08 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $13.99 for an 825-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $1.69 per 100 grams

Walmart: $5.97 for a 188-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $3.17 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $7.99 for a 188-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice — $4.25 per 100 grams

Bread

Costco: $6.99 for a pack of three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's bread — $0.34 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $3.89 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.57 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.97 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.44 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $3.99 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.59 per 100 grams

TOTALS

Now that we've compared and broken down the prices for each of these products, let's get into the totals.

Here are the total costs for the 11 items before tax at these grocery stores in Canada:

  • Costco: $165.79
  • Loblaws: $93.37
  • Walmart: $74.35
  • Sobeys: $140.17

Costco has the most expensive basket of Christmas dinner staples, followed by Sobeys, Loblaws and Walmart.

The total cost before tax is $91.44 cheaper at Walmart than it is at Costco!

You might expect Loblaws to have the highest total since the store has a reputation for being expensive.

But that's just because the products at Costco are bulk-sized, so the price tags are bigger for most of the items.

When the cost is broken down by how much of the product you get, Costco isn't the most expensive store.

Here are the "price per" totals for each store:

  • Costco: $11.80
  • Loblaws: $14.30
  • Walmart: $16.44
  • Sobeys: $18.79

So, the most expensive "price per" total is at Sobeys, followed by Walmart, Loblaws and then Costco.

The "price per" total at Sobeys is $6.99 more expensive than the total at Costco.

If you want the cheapest basket total, you can get that at Walmart stores in Canada.

But if you want the most bang for your buck, that's at Costco. So, you might want to use your membership or use someone else's to get Christmas dinner staples at the wholesale retailer.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canada loblaws canada walmart canada grocery stores in canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

