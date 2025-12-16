Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This magical ice-skating trail in Alberta winds through trees under a rainbow-lit glow

It's the perfect free date night idea. 🌈⛸️

A rainbow coloured ice skating path. Right: Someone skating on an outdoor trail.

This magical ice-skating trail in Alberta is the perfect wintry date night idea.

@mthiessen | Instagram, @juliettenunes | Instagram
Editor

Winter is extra beautiful at this enchanting skating trail in Alberta, which winds through a forest glowing under the light of rainbow-coloured lanterns. With a long winter ahead, this colourful trail is the perfect way to bring some fun into the season.

If you're looking for things to do in Alberta to get you through the cold, this should be at the top of your list.

The Victoria Park IceWay is a skating path in Edmonton that puts on a colourful show at night. The city has several outdoor skating rinks, but this one is particularly well-known for its unique skating experience.

Lace up your skates and head there daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to glide through the scenic forest. At night, you'll see the rainbow-lit ice in all its glory, so it's worth waiting for the sun to go down.

Winding through the trees on the trail, you'll feel far away from the city streets, even though you're still in downtown Edmonton. A date night here is something out of a Hallmark romantic comedy — gliding through the glowing pathway hand-in-hand.

It's the kind of activity that makes you excited for the snowy season.

There's also a pavilion here with washrooms and change rooms, so you can get bundled up before hitting the ice.

Best of all, it's free, and you can spend as long as you want out on the trail.

After you make your way through the IceWay trail, you can skate around on the oval here, too.

Victoria Park IceWay

Price: Free

When: Daily as of December 6, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Address: 12030 River Valley Rd NW, Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you want a magical night out, head to the Victoria Park IceWay.

Victoria Park IceWay Website

Check the status of the ice here before visiting.

  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group.

