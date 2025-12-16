Ontario's top baby names have been revealed and one name has dominated for over a decade
A new list has revealed what the most popular baby names were in Ontario last year.
There's one name that has dominated in this province for more than a decade now.
On December 16, 2025, the provincial government released Ontario's most popular baby names for 2024.
With this ranking, there are details about the top names for girls and boys.
Olivia and Noah were the most common names in this province for yet another year, according to the government.
These were the top 10 names for girls in Ontario during 2024:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Maya
- Sofia
- Mia
- Isla
Ontario's Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement said Olivia has taken the number one spot for the 16th consecutive year.
These were the top 10 names for boys in Ontario in 2024:
- Noah
- Liam
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Jack
- Henry
- Benjamin
- Lucas
- Muhammad
- Leo
Noah has been crowned the most popular baby name for boys, and 2024 is the sixth year in a row it has taken the top spot, according to the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement.
A few months ago, Statistics Canada released data for the country's most popular baby names during 2024.
The top three boy names and top two girl names were the same in Ontario and Canada, but then the list differs.
Nationally, the top baby names for girls in 2024 were Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Sofia, Mia, Chloe, Lily and Ava.
Canada's top baby names for boys were Noah, Liam, Theodore, Leo, William, Oliver, Lucas, James, Benjamin and Thomas.
Statistics Canada said Noah has been the most commonly used name for boys since 2021.
Also, Olivia has been the top baby name for girls in Canada since 2016!
