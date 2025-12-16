Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario's top baby names have been revealed and one name has dominated for over a decade

The most popular names in Ontario are a bit different than Canada's top names. 👀

baby in a crib with its feet sticking out of a blanket

Baby in a crib.

Gigin Krishnan | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new list has revealed what the most popular baby names were in Ontario last year.

There's one name that has dominated in this province for more than a decade now.

On December 16, 2025, the provincial government released Ontario's most popular baby names for 2024.

With this ranking, there are details about the top names for girls and boys.

Olivia and Noah were the most common names in this province for yet another year, according to the government.

These were the top 10 names for girls in Ontario during 2024:

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Sophia
  4. Amelia
  5. Emma
  6. Ava
  7. Maya
  8. Sofia
  9. Mia
  10. Isla

Ontario's Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement said Olivia has taken the number one spot for the 16th consecutive year.

These were the top 10 names for boys in Ontario in 2024:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Theodore
  4. Oliver
  5. Jack
  6. Henry
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Muhammad
  10. Leo

Noah has been crowned the most popular baby name for boys, and 2024 is the sixth year in a row it has taken the top spot, according to the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement.

A few months ago, Statistics Canada released data for the country's most popular baby names during 2024.

The top three boy names and top two girl names were the same in Ontario and Canada, but then the list differs.

Nationally, the top baby names for girls in 2024 were Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Sofia, Mia, Chloe, Lily and Ava.

Canada's top baby names for boys were Noah, Liam, Theodore, Leo, William, Oliver, Lucas, James, Benjamin and Thomas.

Statistics Canada said Noah has been the most commonly used name for boys since 2021.

Also, Olivia has been the top baby name for girls in Canada since 2016!

READ NEXT: Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

baby names
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Canada just made a major change to citizenship rules and more people can now apply

You might already be a Canadian citizen without knowing it! 🇨🇦 👀

Canada Pension Plan payments for December 2025 are going out early — Here's when & how much

Your last CPP payment of the year is dropping early! 🎁

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and breathtaking winter views

It's a magical spot to explore.

Niagara Falls could become the 'Las Vegas of the North' with a theme park and multiple casinos

Doug Ford has big plans for the destination.

TTC jobs for students are available in Toronto and you can make up to $24 an hour

There are jobs in admin, mechanical support, customer service, and other departments.

Canada's favourite grocery stores for 2025 were revealed and these are the top retailers

A grocery store chain in Quebec beat some national retailers, including Walmart. 👀

A ranking of Canada's top grocery stores says Loblaw-owned retailers are Ontario's favourites

What about Costco, Walmart, and other big chains?