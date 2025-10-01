Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

newborn baby in a onesie on a blanket

Newborn baby.

Picsea | Unsplash
Senior Writer

There are a lot of common baby names that top the most popular lists every year.

But it was just revealed that some names were only given to a few babies last year, making them the most unique names in Canada!

Recently, Statistics Canada put out new baby name data that includes the rank and frequency of names given to babies in this country.

Each name is ranked based on the frequency, which is the number of times a first name was recorded for a baby during the year.

The national statistical agency used its own Canadian Vital Statistics — Birth database and the List of Baby Names database from Retraite Québec to figure out the most popular baby names in Canada for 2024.

Throughout the year, more than 6,000 distinct names were given to babies across the country, according to Statistics Canada.

Quite a few unique names made it onto this Statistics Canada ranking.

Those baby names are unique because they were used fewer than 100 times in 2024.

If you want to compare that to the most popular names, each of the top five baby names for boys and girls was used more than 1,000 times last year!

These are some of the unique names for boys that were given by parents to fewer than 100 babies in Canada:

  • Mustafa
  • Brayden
  • Tatum
  • Abel
  • Zayne
  • Matias
  • Louka
  • Judah
  • Winston
  • Jujhar
  • Cade
  • Bentley
  • Auguste
  • Sonny
  • Ace
  • Yuvraj
  • Braxton
  • Aveer
  • Yousef
  • Killian

These are some of the unique names for girls that were given by parents to fewer than 100 babies in 2024:

  • Mikayla
  • Lola
  • Vera
  • Lila
  • Veronica
  • Meadow
  • Yursa
  • Aspen
  • Amanat
  • Sierra
  • Allison
  • Taylor
  • Arnaaz
  • Sutton
  • Rayna
  • Morgan
  • Amal
  • Emilie
  • Francesca
  • Ayesha

There were a lot of names used less than 10 times in 2024, which makes them the most unique baby names in Canada.

For boys, the most unique names include Zohaib, Yonatan, Wolf, Vinny, Tyerese, Storm, Rune, Rodrigo, Nasir, Marlow, Leone, Kush, Harvir, Gino, Bowden, Bilawal, Auden, Arturo, Sulayma, Rae Noor, Josef, Giancarlo, Drake, Stoke, Jacques, Gianni, Amrit, Thunder, Nicolo, Lyon, Woodrow, Taaj, Raoul, Paramveer, North, Kale, Alain and more.

For girls, the most unique names include Yael, Scotia, Riva, Mercedes, Harleen, Emme, Aziza, Cedar, Stefania, Lovely, Jasleen, Bobbie, Adeena, Hollis, Sequoia, Navreet, Katya, Inez, Francoise, Zeynab, Wednesday, Scotty, Queen, Moon, Iza, Gioia, Dove, Bexley, Avantika, Yoursa, Verona, Stormi, Oceana, Lakota, Hayoon, Diva, Cambria, Bhavneet, and more.

Recently, Narcity asked people to share the most Canadian baby names they've heard, and some of the responses were also pretty unique.

Love this? Check out our Narcity noticeboard for details on jobs, benefits, travel info and more!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

statistics canadababy names
CanadaNotices

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

    Canada's most popular baby names were revealed and long-time favourites didn't make the cut

    Some grandpa and grandma names are gaining popularity! 👀

    These are Ontario's most popular baby names and why you should avoid them

    Beautiful or basic... you decide. 👀

    A Canadian building was named among the world's most beautiful — and no, it's not the CN Tower

    It might not be any of your other top 10 guesses, either. 👀

    Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands

    The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣

    CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

    Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

    Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

    You'll probably never guess...

    Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

    There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

    Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

    Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

    TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

    Work starts after the end of this academic year.

    This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

    Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

    We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

    Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️

    Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this small town near Vancouver with endles views

    Hidden waterfalls and ancient forests await you here.