Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names
A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!
There are a lot of common baby names that top the most popular lists every year.
But it was just revealed that some names were only given to a few babies last year, making them the most unique names in Canada!
Recently, Statistics Canada put out new baby name data that includes the rank and frequency of names given to babies in this country.
Each name is ranked based on the frequency, which is the number of times a first name was recorded for a baby during the year.
The national statistical agency used its own Canadian Vital Statistics — Birth database and the List of Baby Names database from Retraite Québec to figure out the most popular baby names in Canada for 2024.
Throughout the year, more than 6,000 distinct names were given to babies across the country, according to Statistics Canada.
Quite a few unique names made it onto this Statistics Canada ranking.
Those baby names are unique because they were used fewer than 100 times in 2024.
If you want to compare that to the most popular names, each of the top five baby names for boys and girls was used more than 1,000 times last year!
These are some of the unique names for boys that were given by parents to fewer than 100 babies in Canada:
- Mustafa
- Brayden
- Tatum
- Abel
- Zayne
- Matias
- Louka
- Judah
- Winston
- Jujhar
- Cade
- Bentley
- Auguste
- Sonny
- Ace
- Yuvraj
- Braxton
- Aveer
- Yousef
- Killian
These are some of the unique names for girls that were given by parents to fewer than 100 babies in 2024:
- Mikayla
- Lola
- Vera
- Lila
- Veronica
- Meadow
- Yursa
- Aspen
- Amanat
- Sierra
- Allison
- Taylor
- Arnaaz
- Sutton
- Rayna
- Morgan
- Amal
- Emilie
- Francesca
- Ayesha
There were a lot of names used less than 10 times in 2024, which makes them the most unique baby names in Canada.
For boys, the most unique names include Zohaib, Yonatan, Wolf, Vinny, Tyerese, Storm, Rune, Rodrigo, Nasir, Marlow, Leone, Kush, Harvir, Gino, Bowden, Bilawal, Auden, Arturo, Sulayma, Rae Noor, Josef, Giancarlo, Drake, Stoke, Jacques, Gianni, Amrit, Thunder, Nicolo, Lyon, Woodrow, Taaj, Raoul, Paramveer, North, Kale, Alain and more.
For girls, the most unique names include Yael, Scotia, Riva, Mercedes, Harleen, Emme, Aziza, Cedar, Stefania, Lovely, Jasleen, Bobbie, Adeena, Hollis, Sequoia, Navreet, Katya, Inez, Francoise, Zeynab, Wednesday, Scotty, Queen, Moon, Iza, Gioia, Dove, Bexley, Avantika, Yoursa, Verona, Stormi, Oceana, Lakota, Hayoon, Diva, Cambria, Bhavneet, and more.
