Ontario is home to one of the darkest stargazing spots on Earth and the views are breathtaking
You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list.
You won't need to squint to see the stars at this breathtaking Ontario spot. With pitch-black skies far from city lights, it's the perfect spot to gaze into the galaxies.
If you're planning a stargazing adventure in Ontario, you'll want to keep this serene Dark Sky Preserve in mind.
The destination boasts some of the darkest skies on Earth, and as the sun sets, it becomes a breathtaking canvas of glittering constellations, shooting stars, and the soft glow of the Milky Way stretching overhead.
The destination
Lake Superior Provincial Park is a magical spot to go stargazing.
The park was officially recognized as a nationally certified Dark Sky Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada in 2018, making it the second provincial park to earn this designation, following Killarney, which was the first.
According to Ontario Parks, Lake Superior Provincial Park is a "paradise for night sky viewing." You can discover several stargazing areas, from dreamy beaches to snow-filled wonderlands.
The skies
The park's remote location allows for optimal stargazing. According to Ontario Parks, it's among the darkest of all Dark Sky Preserves in Canada, and also on Earth.
The park is essentially free of light pollution and is home to one of the darkest sections along the entire 7.821 km length of the Trans-Canada Highway.
The best stargazing spots
For the best views, you'll want to head to the designated stargazing area on the beach at the Agawa Bay Campground, close to the Visitor Centre.
From here, you can enjoy magnificent views of the night sky looking west, north and south.
You can also enjoy the stars from Rabbit Blanket Lake campground, or, if you're up for a backcountry adventure, you can explore the hiking trails and canoe routes for more night sky viewing.
The campsites along the Lake Superior coastline offer stunning views of sunsets and stars, which shimmer over one of the world's largest freshwater lakes.
You might even catch a glimpse of the Milky Way or the Northern Lights.
When to visit
According to Algoma Country, the best times of year to stargaze are fall and winter, specifically September to March, between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Since Lake Superior Provincial Park closes from late October to mid-May, planning a fall 2026 trip could be the perfect way to catch the stars at their brightest.
Other activities
Aside from stargazing, Lake Superior Provincial Park offers a range of activities, including canoeing, camping, hiking, and swimming.
You can paddle along the rugged shoreline, explore scenic trails that wind through forests and waterfalls, or relax on peaceful beaches by day — then end your evening under a sky full of stars.
Lake Superior Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
When: 2026 dates to be announced
Address: Algoma, Unorganized, North Part, ON
