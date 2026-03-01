This beautiful city 1 hour from Toronto feels like a slice of Europe, according to readers
It's the perfect spot for a day trip.
If you're chasing European vibes, you might want to plan a trip to this beautiful city located just outside of Toronto. Offering historic buildings, old-world architecture, and delicious restaurants, it's a dreamy spot to spend a day, and readers say it feels like a little slice of Europe.
In a Facebook post, Narcity asked readers to share destinations in Ontario that make them feel like they're in Europe. This picturesque city was one of the spots mentioned in the comments.
Guelph is a charming community set along two major rivers, about an hour away from Toronto.
Founded in 1827 by Scottish novelist John Galt and the Canada Company, Guelph is actually considered to be one of the first planned towns in Canada.
According to the City of Guelph, Galt's plan for the city included "a series of streets radiating from a focal point at the Speed River" that "resembles a European city centre, complete with squares, broad main streets and narrow side streets."
While growth was slow until the Grand Trunk Railroad arrived in 1856, many of Guelph's historic buildings, crafted from warm-hued local limestone, give the city its cohesive, old-world charm.
One of the most striking and European-like features of Guelph is the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, a breathtaking church overlooking the downtown.
The downtown features quaint streets dotted with local shops, eateries, and cafes.
You can pop into thrift stores, warmly-lit coffee shops, and more as you wander along the streets.
For more European vibes, head to Old Quebec Street, a unique mall in the heart of downtown that feels more like wandering through a village.
According to the website, "the architecture is an elegant covered streetscape, reminiscent of a European city market such as Covent Garden in London, England. Even features like the glass ceilings and the street-style layout are similar to these more famous 'cousins'."
During the warmer months, you can enjoy afternoon tea and ice cream with river views at the Boathouse, paddle the Speed River, and relax with a picnic in Royal City Park.
Guelph also boasts a vibrant arts and culture scene, featuring museums and galleries, live theatre and music, and popular annual celebrations like the Hillside Festival and the Guelph Jazz Festival.
If you're a foodie, Guelph is the place to be. There are so many delicious restaurants and cafes to check out, such as Bardō, The Red Brick Cafe, and Buon Gusto.
Other highlights of the region include the scenic arboretum, McCrae House, Farmers' Market, and the River Run Centre.
Of course, it isn't an exact replica of a European destination, but if you're looking for that overseas feel, readers say Guelph is worth a visit.
