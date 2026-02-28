Locals say this spot with turquoise waters is the 'best' place they've ever visited in Ontario

It has harbour villages and sandy beaches.

A shoreline with cliffs and turquoise water. Right: A person sitting on patio.

A bay in Ontario. A restaurant in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need a passport to discover sparkling turquoise waters, charming coastal villages, and breathtaking natural beauty; this Ontario region has it all.

This hidden gem offers a coastal escape without going far, and readers say it's the best destination they've ever visited in the province.

Narcity Canada followers shared their favourite Ontario escapes on Facebook, and this scenic spot with crystal-clear beaches and storybook villages came up in the comments.

The Bruce Peninsula is a stunning destination in Ontario that separates Georgian Bay from the main section of Lake Huron, offering breathtaking landscapes. From pristine beaches to dramatic cliffs and scenic trails, the region is full of natural beauty and quaint coastal charm.

You can discover picturesque towns such as Tobermory, a tiny harbour village, with sparkling waters and charming shops that make it feel like a cozy coastal escape.

You can also visit Sauble Beach, a retro-style town filled with cafes, attractions, and classic motels. The area is famous for its 11-kilometre stretch of white sand, and it's been dubbed the "best" freshwater beach in Canada.

Singing Sands Beach on the Bruce Peninsula offers soft, golden sand and calm waters, making it ideal for a summer swim.

The area is brimming with scenic adventures. You can take a boat tour over historic shipwrecks or even snorkel down to explore these underwater relics.

You'll also want to visit Bruce Peninsula National Park, where a rugged limestone coastline meets pristine beaches. The park is home to the Grotto, an iconic natural sea cave with a dazzling pool of turquoise water.

Flowerpot Island is another must-see destination. Reachable by boat, the island is known for its striking rock formations, sparkling waters, scenic hiking trails, and plenty of photo-worthy spots.

For even more trails and stunning views, head to Lion's Head, where a dramatic lookout offers sweeping panoramas of the vibrant waters of Georgian Bay.

Greig's Caves near Lion's Head is a unique spot to explore as well. You can wander through narrow rock passages, climb natural limestone formations, and enjoy a lookout over bright-blue waters.

With charming villages and breathtaking beaches, it's no surprise readers say the Bruce Peninsula is the best destination they've been to in Ontario.

Visit Bruce Peninsula website


Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

