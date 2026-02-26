These are the only Italian restaurants in Vancouver I'll approve of — and my Nonna agrees
I'm 100% Italian and 100% right.
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Vancouver — hey. Welcome.
I grew up in an Italian family in East Vancouver, raised on Commercial Drive — and yes, I have high standards, and I don't hand out participation medals. From iconic red-sauce joints to handmade ravioli to quick and dirty delis, these are the Italian restaurants in Vancouver that pass the Nonna vibe check.
Honourable mention to Arriva on Commercial — a famiglia favourite for the post-Christening After Party, and birthday parties for anyone in our family over the age of 65.
For the casual and cozy dates
Ask For Luigi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ok, don't let the words "casual" and "cozy" fool you, because this isn't code for "cheap". Ask for Luigi is low-key a bit of a wallet juicer. Like... if you got more than one dish after tip, you're walking away having spent, prob, $55.
Still, Ask for Luigi is my elevated comfort spot. Where I'd take myself out if I had a big career win and was having a "wow, look how far I've come from binge drinking in college" moment.
Stand out dishes: Whatever their special is. Seriously. They do not play when it comes to their seasonal dishes.
For prom queen
Savio Volpe
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Based on the number of times my friends and family "pick the restaurant" — and they pick Savio Volpe, I'd say this restaurant wins "most beloved".
When Savio first opened, it was my all-time fave spot. Like, first stop home when I came back from university for Christmas. There was a great little bar across the street called The Black Lodge that sadly closed its doors during the pandemic, RIP!
The wood-panelled walls are very Wes Anderson, and if I do go, I sit at the bar. I know everyone hates sitting at a bar, but Savio has a really good one. Or the two-seater booth. Those are the best seats in the house.
Stand Out Dishes: The meatballs, kale salad, and agnolotti.
For being a Soprano
Pepino's Spaghetti House
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian-American
Address: 631 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nonna still calls this place "Nick's Spaghetti House" even though it is not. It's been around forever, and it was Nick's Spaghetti. But Nonna — it's Pepino's now. And it's very photogenic.
It's a red sauce, wood-panelled walls, New York Italian-style joint. Good vibes. Hot people.
I encourage you to wear your Value Village fur jacket and sunglasses inside. This is the go-to spot for a sexy flash photo with your emotional support digital cameras from Grade 7.
I took Nonna here for her birthday, and even though we both exchanged a look when we saw meatballs on the menu — because FYI, meatballs aren't Italian, that is some N.Y.C sh*t — we had a good time.
I got the Vongole. And she got five glasses of red wine and then started talking about her favourite subject — how she's going to die soon. (She's in perfect health, but I let her milk it because it was her birthday).
10/10 night.
Pro Tip: Pop next door for a drink at their sister spot, Caffè La Tana, if you're on the waitlist and jonesing for a glass of red.
Stand Out Dishes: The "Eat like a family" menu. $61 a person. Pretty good deal for dining out in this economy! Whatever you do, no cheese on the Vongole. Cheese on fish is the cardinal sin for Italians.
For handmade signature pasta
Magari by Oca
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1260 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Michelin Guide-approved gem has lived many lives, formerly known as Oca Pastificio. I went when they first opened back in the 2010s. No reservations and a long wait time — which obviously appealed to my anxious attachment style.
Magari is a cozy spot, located in the heart of The Drive. They have a signature pasta: the Rotolo "Pasta Crown" and it's the quintessential "phone eats first" dish.
For the tasting menu
Angela Pastificio
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1869 Powell St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: My favourite thing about Angela Pastificio is that they get the most important thing right about how to serve the perfect Italian, and it's probably not what you think.
Twenty seats. That's it.
Most of the time, that's the secret. It's how all the best restaurants in Italy operate: simple cooking, super small service, and that equals perfection every time. Beautiful handmade pasta here as well.
Note: You must book in advance! Reservations open up monthly on the 1st at 12 p.m. — set a calendar alert.
For the latest and greatest
Giusti
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 209 E. 6th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Giusti is the new kid on the block. Is it worth the hype? The hype doesn't even do it justice.
Giusti hosts a stacked team of Vancouver restaurant veterans who know exactly what they're doing. Normally, I'd name-drop, but then we'd be here all day. Just trust.
Giusti feels like the Osteria Mozza of Vancouver (Chef Nancy Silverton, Netflix's Chef's Table, Season 3 Episode 3 — clock it with me now).
What Giusti does right is perfect the classic Italian recipes, then dusts them with a little magic. Take the whipped ricotta bruschetta: classic. Drizzle it with hot honey? Magic.
The best Italian isn't ingredient-heavy. It's all about process and technique. The secret isn't what's in the dough. It's how you knead it.
Stand Out Dishes: Whipped ricotta & hot honey bruschetta, the cavatelli, and the tiramisu.
For Italian with a twist
Kissa Tanto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian-Japanese
Address: 263 E. Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: 10 years later, Kissa Tanto has not let go of the rope. It's just as delish as the day it opened and hasn't let fame get to its head. It's still one of the hardest reservations in town to snag. And somehow, also still manages to be a hidden gem?
Kissa T. is an 11/10 in every category for me. Food. Atmosphere. It feels like...not Vancouver? And I mean that in the best way.
The moody restaurant just has the energy of a different time and place. Like 1960s Tokyo (which I know is exactly what they're going for). It's also an Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant, so that tracks.
Stand out dishes: Tajarin (which an ex once referred to as "expensive Mac and Cheese" and now I can not think that when I order it).
For the OG
Giardino Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1328 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Giardino. You love it. You know it.
And if you don't? You're probably not from here. Or you've never seen The Real Housewives of Vancouver — good for you.
Il Giardino patriarch Chef Umberto Menghi is a certified Italian and cooks like one. I mean, just look at him. His name is Umberto! I need not say more. 9/10 chance you will see him making the rounds if you dine at Giardino's.
Stand out dishes: Anything if you're on the patio.
For the $3.50 Americano
Di Beppe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian Caffè
Address: 8 W. Cordova St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: When I'm in Vancouver, you will find me writing at 8 a.m. on the dot at Di Beppe with my $3.50 Americano and (free) almond biscuit on the side.
I have a punch card, and I actually use it.
But also, dining in this damn city is so expensive! When was the last time you saw a $3.50 Americano?? Di Beppe. That's where.
For panini
La Grotta Del Formaggio
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian / Deli
Address: 1791 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: La Grotta Del Formaggio is the panini spot in Van — Subway but make it Italian. They have a great selection of panini combos, or you can make your own.
If you wanna go authentic Italian with your panini — meats, cheese, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper ONLY.
One time, I got Nonna one with some Dijon sauce or something, and she was so pissed. She literally didn't eat it in protest. And also told me I spent too much money. It was like $8. Which is very immigrant-who-got-here-on-a-ship Nonna behaviour.
Stand out dishes (A.K.A Nonna's order): The "Paesano" (salami, mortadella, provolone).
For the deli meats
Place: Cioffi's Meat Market & Deli
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian/Deli
Address: 4156 Hastings St., Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: Cioffi's is not technically a restaurant, but it is the most Italian place in the city, so I had to sneak it in here.
There are three storefronts all lined up side by side on the block — they got a deli, they got a market, they got catering and to-go (pounds of tiramisu in massive silver catering trays)! If it's Italian and you want it, they've got it.
And if they don't? They will get it. Seriously, they actually will. One day, the owner caught me looking for some Danesi espresso beans, and they didn't have my favourite roast. So they put a standing order in. Just for me! True story.
And for the best cannoli? My nonna's house. No one does it like her.
She used to make thousands of cannoli for weddings at the Italian Cultural Center. She got her 100-year-old recipe from a shoemaker in her village in Sicily. No, I know. An old shoemaker with a secret recipe sounds like such a cliche that it can't be true. Like when people mock Italians by doing the che vuoi hand gesture — you're like, "no way they actually do that?"
Unfortunately, we actually do. So. A lot of hard truths today.
Final bit of family lore: Nonna was the only person to get the cannoli recipe. And she only gave it to one other person. Can you take a wild guess who it is?
😉🇮🇹
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.