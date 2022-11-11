The 9 Best Italian Restaurants In Vancouver, According To The Michelin Guide
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love one of these too! 🍝
If you've been craving Italian food in Vancouver lately, then you're in luck — the Michelin Guide has rounded up some of the best restaurants for Italian eats in the city.
Vancouver got its first-ever Michelin Guide on October 27 and it continues to highlight and showcase some of the best eateries around town, whether you're looking for cheap eats or a particular cuisine.
From drool-worthy pasta dishes to fresh burrata and wine pairings, these Italian restaurants are ones to be added to any bucket list.
With further ado, here are the nine best Italian restaurants in Vancouver, according to the Michelin Guide.
Bacaro
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1029 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This modern Venetian restaurant in Vancouver in located right inside of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel.
It's steps away from the Vancouver Christmas Market and would be the perfect way to experience a little bit of Italy and Germany, all in the same night.
Carlino
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1115 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Italian restaurant is inspired by the Friuli region of Italy, with a B.C. twist. It's located inside of the Shangri-La Vancouver hotel and the menu serves up dishes like Potato gnocchi and Roasted Polenta.
You can also order a family-style tasting experience curated by the chef, for $85 per person.
Cioppino's
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: From the Michelin Guide to big-time celebs, this local Italian restaurant has received a ton of hype and people seem to love it.
Celebrities like Drake, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Stanley Tucci, Bono and even George Clooney have all dined there in the past.
Restaurant owner and chef, Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro, told Narcity that Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday there and ordered the chef's "special pizza" as her dish of choice.
Fiorino, Italian Street Food
Price: 💸💸
Address: 212 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Fiorino, Italian Street Food is inspired by the streets of Florence. They serve up authentic street food, along with an "Aperitivo experience," which is an Italian happy hour, between 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.
During the Aperitivo experience hours, you can get a Negroni Classico or Aperol Spritz for $8.
Acquafarina
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 425 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This elevated Italian restaurant is for all the truffle lovers out there. It offers up an entire Alba Truffle Menu that includes items like wild mushrooms with black truffle and braised bison ravioli with fresh truffle.
This tasting menu does come with a price of $350 per person.
Osteria Savio Volpe
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 615 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for housemade charcuterie and wood-fired Italian fare, this is the place to go.
Osteria Savio Volpe has an entire family-style tasting menu, where the restaurant picks and chooses dishes for you and it costs $79 per person.
Ask for Luigi
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only has this Italian restaurant been shouted out by the Michelin Guide, but it has also been recommended by Ryan Reynolds and it's one of Blake Lively's favourite places in the entire world.
According to Ask For Luigi, Reynolds' go-to orders include Bread & E.V.O.O, rigatoni alla bolognese, spaghetti nero, clams, & bagna cauda, pappardelle, Ragu del giorno and panna cotta.
Per Se Social Corner
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 891 Homer St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only does this Vancouver restaurant serve innovative Italian cuisine, it also offers Spanish tapas and craft cocktails in a modern setting.
This would be a great way to get a taste of Italian and Spain, all while staying within the same restaurant
Oca Pastificio
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1260 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This tiny restaurant serves up a mighty menu with fresh housemade pasta dishes and wine pairings.
Unfortunately, this restaurant does not accept reservations, so to try and snag a seat, make sure to get there as soon as it opens.