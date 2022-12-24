7 Italian Restaurants In Vancouver That Will Make You Feel Like You're On A European Vacay
No flight needed! 🛩️
Vancouver has more than a few drool-worthy Italian eateries that will make you feel like you've been transported to Europe.
If you've been dreaming of a vacation across seas or are just really craving some authentic Italian dishes, some of these local restaurants might just satisfy those cravings.
Plus, the best part of all is, you don't have to deal with any flights to get to them!
Here are six restaurants in Vancouver that will make you feel like you're on a European getaway.
Robba da Matti
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1906 Haro St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This classy local restaurant serves up fresh, handmade dinner features that include everything from spaghetti to ravioli.
Try sitting in its stunning heated courtyard area so that you can feast your heart out and take in some magical Sicilian-like views while you're at it.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only is this restaurant a Vancouver classic, but it has also been named one of the best Italian restaurants in the world — and hosted multiple celebrities over the years.
If that isn't enough to check it out, the restaurant serves up some incredibly fresh seafood dishes that will have you dreaming of ocean-side restaurants in Italy.
Mangia Cucina & Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 2211 Manitoba St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a taste of Sicily, this is it. The Sicilian-owned restaurant brings all the tastes of Italy, right to Vancouver.
The restaurant is cozy and casual, and features a ton of fresh hand-made dishes from the chef and restaurant owner's hometown of Palermo, Sicily.
La Terrazza
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1088 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This fancy Vancouver restaurant is decked out in chandeliers and murals. La Terrazza currently has a holiday menu that features different kinds of seafood, pasta dishes and of course, Tiramisu.
It's a block away from False Creek, so after a heavy Italian meal, a seaside walk along the oceanfront may be in order.
Gotham Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 615 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This luxurious Italian restaurant comes with a price. Although it's expensive, the dishes look incredibly tasty and the setting is something so unique.
Gotham Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar would be the perfect place to go for a special occasion! You can taste-test everything from high-end steaks to decadent pasta while dining there.
Giardino Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1328 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Italian restaurant in the city comes with vaulted ceilings, stunning chandeliers and a hidden courtyard.
It would be the ultimate spot for a romantic date night out and would completely transport you to Tuscany.
Tutto Restaurant & Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 901 Homer St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant in Vancouver has a large menu that features a ton of traditional Italian dishes.
Tutto Restaurant & Bar has a happy hour menu from Tuesday to Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every week, if you are looking for some less pricey Italian eats.