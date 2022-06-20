Here's What Drake & Other Celebs Eat At This Vancouver Restaurant That's A Celeb Hotspot
Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney have eaten here too! 🍝
Drake, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momoa are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the big-name celebrities that have dined at this Italian spot in Vancouver, B.C.
If you're looking for one of the best restaurants in Vancouver, and want a side of fangirl with your meal, this is the place to go! Plus, Narcity got the inside scoop on some of the celeb-approved meals you should try out while there.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill in Yaletown in B.C. opened in 1999 and has obviously created a name for itself.
Top chef and restaurant owner, Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro, told Narcity that other celebrities who ate at his restaurant included Frank Sinatra, Anthony Bourdain, Bono, George Clooney, Stanley Tucci, Harrison Ford, and Michael Stipe.
You might just need to include this place in your next weekend plan because clearly, it has quite the celebrity-approved history.
Chef Posteraro gave Narcity the breakdown of what some of these celebrities have ordered at his restaurant, so you can eat just like them.
Drake
Drake has dined a few times at Cioppino's and has ordered some seriously delicious-sounding dishes. He has had the chickpea pizza with mushrooms and penne with spot prawns.
Jennifer Aniston
Chef Posteraro said that Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday at the Italian restaurant with a dish loved around the world by many — pizza. She ordered the chef's special pizza as her birthday dish of choice.
Jason Momoa
According to Chef Posteraro Momoa "loved bluefin tuna and linguine with sea urchin."
So, if you want to feel just like the Aquaman actor, you might want to go try out this dish.
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci has raved about this restaurant in his book, My Life Through Food.
"I know also that my first stop will be my favorite restaurant, Cioppino’s in Yaletown, run by chef Pino Posteraro and his brother Celestino,” Tucci said in his book.
Chef Posteraro said Tucci ordered the fettuccine with Bolognese sauce.
Bono
The famous Irish singer-songwriter enjoyed some Italian dishes from this Vancouver restaurant. In fact, he has dined at this restaurant for his birthday several times.
Bono orders the classic Italian dishes and gnocchi Sorrentina, said Chef Posteraro.
George Clooney
George Clooney tried a few dishes from this celeb-worthy restaurant when in town. He ate the burrata and prosciutto dish as an appetizer and Tagliolini with artichokes for his main dish.
The next time you want a fun night out, just like a celebrity, you know where to go!