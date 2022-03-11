Editions

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favourite Restaurant In The World & It's In Vancouver

"It's incredible!"

Ryan Reynolds has shared his favourite restaurant in the world and it's in his hometown of Vancouver, B.C.

He spilled the beans on his favourite restaurant during a Netflix interview for his new movie, The Adam Project.

When asked what his favourite restaurants in B.C. are, he said Benny's Bagels on Adanac Street in Vancouver, which he said was across from his high school.

However, his favourite restaurant "in the world" is Minervas in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood of Vancouver, close to where Reynolds grew up.

"It's a Greek restaurant, it's incredible," he told Netflix.

According to the restaurant's website, they have been in the community since 1975. It is family-owned and known for its "hand pressed pizzas, charbroiled steaks, hearty pastas, and traditional Greek dishes."

Reynolds, 45, is clearly proud of his hometown, as he often mentions Vancouver in interviews when remembering his childhood.

The Adam Project was filmed in Vancouver — as was his movie Deadpool— so it's no surprise he has a great list of restaurants in the city, including some hidden gems.

With this spot being Reynolds' favourite restaurant and all, of course, they also serve Aviation Gin.

Aviation Gin is Reynolds' iconic gin brand. He even signed a bottle for the restaurant.

If you stop by here, make sure you grab yourself a gin martini to get the whole Ryan Reynolds experience.

With mouthwatering dishes, this spot is definitely worth checking out — especially so since it's loved by a big-time celebrity from Vancouver.

Minervas Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2411 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is worth checking out solely because it's Ryan Reynolds' favourite restaurant in the world, but also they serve up some delicious-looking pizzas.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

