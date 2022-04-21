2 Huge Cruise Ships Arrive In Vancouver Today & One Has An 'Orange Status' COVID-19 Alert
It meets the threshold for a CDC investigation.
Two huge cruise liners are set to dock in downtown Vancouver on Thursday, but one of the ships has been issued an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assigned colours to each cruise liner depending on the number of COVID-19 cases on board the ship.
Norwegian Cruise Lines ship, Norwegian Bliss, has been placed under an "orange status" alert, which means that it is now subject to an investigation by the CDC and remains under observation.
The ship's vaccination status has been classed as "highly vaccinated" which means at least 95% of the people on board as vaccinated.
However, it has passed the threshold for an "orange status" alert, which occurs when 0.3% or more of the total number of passengers and crew have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Norwegian Cruise Lines, the Norwegian Bliss ship can carry a total of 4,004 passengers on board, on top of 1,716 crew members on board.
Norwegian Bliss cruise ship videoNorweigan Cruise Line | YouTube
The cruise ship travels as far north as Alaska and as far south as the Caribbean.
According to its website, the ship has an observation lounge to "soak in every stunning moment, from bald eagles soaring over glaciers to dolphins splashing through warm turquoise waters."
It even includes a racing track on its deck with go karts.
The second ship due to arrive into Vancouver on Thursday is the Celebrity Eclipse, which is one of five ships run by the Celebrity Cruises brand.
The timings of their arrival is not known.