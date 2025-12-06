This twinkly Ontario town is one of Canada's top 20 places to spend Christmas
It's full of dazzling lights.
Twinkling pathways, horse-drawn trolley rides, and more await you in this magical small town in Ontario. Offering endless Christmas cheer, it's the perfect spot for a festive day trip or getaway.
You'll feel like you've stepped into a holiday wonderland as you wander amidst dazzling lights, snap photos at Christmas-themed displays, and more.
The destination was even named among Canada's top Christmas destinations, so you can expect some major magic here.
Simcoe is a cozy community located about two hours from Toronto. According to Reader's Digest, it's one of the top 20 spots to spend Christmas in Canada, thanks to its twinkling lights, small-town charm, and festive traditions that make the whole place feel straight out of a Christmas movie.
Each holiday season, the area transforms into a glittering wonderland for the annual Simcoe Christmas Panorama.
The event, which is the oldest light festival in Ontario, is celebrating its 67th year from November 29 to January 1.
You'll find more than 60 displays and 500,000 lights throughout the downtown parks.
The area is lit up every night, so you can enjoy a stroll throughout the entire holiday season.
On December 12, 13, 19 and 20, you can hop on a horse-drawn trolley ride. The rides cost $4 each and take you through the sparkling scenery.
The Simcoe Christmas Panorama is free to experience, but donations are also accepted on the GoFundMe page.
Other Ontario spots featured in Reader's Digest's list include Niagara Falls, Toronto, Almonte, and Ottawa.
If you're looking for a magical holiday experience, Simcoe offers glittering lights and enchanting trolley rides.
Simcoe Christmas Panorama
Price: Free
When: November 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026
Address: 50 Bonnie Drive, Simcoe, ON
