This dazzling destination near Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to spend Christmas
Time to plan a festive road trip!
The Christmas season is almost here, and if you're planning any festive day trips or weekend getaways, you'll want to keep this magical destination in mind.
With dazzling lights, breathtaking natural wonders, cozy cups of hot cocoa and more, it's an enchanting spot to celebrate the holiday season.
It was even named among the top places to spend Christmas in the country, so you can expect major magic here.
Niagara Falls is a popular year-round destination, and the holidays bring a new kind of enchantment to the scene.
The city transforms into a twinkling Christmas wonderland with festivals, whimsical views, and more, making it a beautiful spot to spend time during the festive months.
Reader's Digest named the city one of the "Top 20 Places to Spend Christmas in Canada," highlighting the Winter Festival of Lights as a must-see experience.
This year, the event, Canada's largest free outdoor light festival, will take place from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
Niagara Falls will dazzle with the Winter Festival of Lights. The city transforms into a glowing wonderland with over 3 million lights, 75+ spectacular displays, and 40 nights of fireworks lighting up the sky.
Visitors can also catch the mesmerizing Sparkling Winter Lights illumination show, inspired by the beauty of northern winters, featuring soft snowfalls, shimmering auroras, and the frosted magic of the falls themselves.
For more festive fun, head to Safari Lights, a dazzling holiday drive-thru adventure featuring immersive light tunnels, luminous motion lights, enchanting animal light displays, and over 1 million spectacular lights.
Or, visit the Niagara Parks' Annual Poinsettia Show in the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse. This iconic show boasts magical holiday landscapes with pops of brilliant colours and lights.
Other holiday destinations in Ontario mentioned by Reader's Digest include Almonte, Ottawa and Midland.
If you're looking for some festive fun near Toronto this year, Niagara Falls is worth a road trip.
Have you visited Niagara Falls during the Christmas season?
