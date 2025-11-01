Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This dazzling destination near Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to spend Christmas

Time to plan a festive road trip!

People walking past Christmas displays in the snow. Right: A person at a Christmas-themed bar.

A destination near Toronto.

Courtesy of Niagara Parks, @aestheticswithalessandra | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

The Christmas season is almost here, and if you're planning any festive day trips or weekend getaways, you'll want to keep this magical destination in mind.

With dazzling lights, breathtaking natural wonders, cozy cups of hot cocoa and more, it's an enchanting spot to celebrate the holiday season.

It was even named among the top places to spend Christmas in the country, so you can expect major magic here.

Niagara Falls is a popular year-round destination, and the holidays bring a new kind of enchantment to the scene.

The city transforms into a twinkling Christmas wonderland with festivals, whimsical views, and more, making it a beautiful spot to spend time during the festive months.

Reader's Digest named the city one of the "Top 20 Places to Spend Christmas in Canada," highlighting the Winter Festival of Lights as a must-see experience.

This year, the event, Canada's largest free outdoor light festival, will take place from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Niagara Falls will dazzle with the Winter Festival of Lights. The city transforms into a glowing wonderland with over 3 million lights, 75+ spectacular displays, and 40 nights of fireworks lighting up the sky.

Visitors can also catch the mesmerizing Sparkling Winter Lights illumination show, inspired by the beauty of northern winters, featuring soft snowfalls, shimmering auroras, and the frosted magic of the falls themselves.

For more festive fun, head to Safari Lights, a dazzling holiday drive-thru adventure featuring immersive light tunnels, luminous motion lights, enchanting animal light displays, and over 1 million spectacular lights.

Or, visit the Niagara Parks' Annual Poinsettia Show in the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse. This iconic show boasts magical holiday landscapes with pops of brilliant colours and lights.

Other holiday destinations in Ontario mentioned by Reader's Digest include Almonte, Ottawa and Midland.

Next: This beautiful Ontario village 'feels like Europe' and has storybook streets with cozy shops

If you're looking for some festive fun near Toronto this year, Niagara Falls is worth a road trip.

Niagara Falls Tourism Website

Have you visited Niagara Falls during the Christmas season?

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

TravelCanada
  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

