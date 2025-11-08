Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This cozy village is one of Ontario's 'best' hidden gems and it's magical during Christmas

You can wander along lantern-lit streets and sip peppermint hot chocolate.

A Christmas village at night.

A village in Ontario.

Courtesy of TRCA
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to go far to experience one of Ontario's best hidden gems. This cozy little village offers historic charm that will transport you to another era.

The destination is even more magical during the Christmas season, complete with lantern-lit buildings, glowing pathways, and the sweet smell of gingerbread wafting through the air.

The Village at Black Creek is an open-air heritage museum in Toronto. The destination features 19th-century buildings and reveals how rural Ontario might have looked a century ago.

It was even named one of Ontario's best hidden gem attractions by Tripadvisor, and when you visit, it's easy to see why.

During the holiday season, the Village transforms into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, festive music, and the spirit of the season.

At the Festive Nights event, you can stroll through lantern-lit streets, sip on the Village's famous peppermint hot chocolate, and snack on roasted chestnuts and gingerbread cookies while cheerful live music fills the air.

Other highlights include live storytelling, performances, and a visit to Santa's Cottage. You can also stop by the Santa in the Village event for cozy games, treats, and holiday fun.

Whether you're looking for a holiday outing or just want to soak up some Christmas magic close to home, this enchanting village is a magical spot to visit this season.

Village at Black Creek Christmas events

Price: $21.40 + per person

When: Select dates from December 6 to 23, 2025

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., Toronto, ON

Village at Black Creek Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

