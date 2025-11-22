This enchanted Christmas village in Ontario has glittery trails and magical carriage rides
It's like stepping into a scene from a postcard.
You don't have to step into a storybook to find a magical Christmas village. With horse-drawn carriages, twinkling trails, and charming old-world shops, this dazzling Ontario spot brings the holiday fairytale to life.
You can wander through a Christmas wonderland decked out in rainbow lights and festive cheer right here in Ontario.
From glowing rooftops to starlit pathways, each part of the village will pull you deeper into the festive spirit.
Alight at Night is returning to Upper Canada Village for another magical Christmas season.
The event, which transforms the historic village into a dazzling holiday dreamland, is running on select nights from November 28 to January 3.
You'll experience a "picture-perfect postcard setting" with over one million lights and magical scenery around every bend.
In addition to the twinkling heritage buildings and homes, you can enjoy old-fashioned carolling and an enchanting sound and light show.
There's even a life-sized toy train that takes you on a dazzling adventure through the area.
For some extra magic, you can book a horse-drawn carriage ride through the sparkling old-world village. The rides are 30 minutes and can seat up to four people. On foot, the experience takes around 40 minutes.
You can check out the Village Store, where you can get some holiday shopping done, as well as festive dining at spots like Willard's Hotel, Harvest Barn, BeaverTails, and the Village Café.
This year, there's a new photo with Santa experience, taking place in a Toy Factory.
Once you've snapped some pics with Father Christmas, you can warm up at the Toybox Café with hot drinks and explore enchanting toys, handcrafted gifts, and more.
Tickets are available online, so if you're looking for a magical holiday outing, you'll want to plan a trip to this dazzling village.
Alight at Night
Price: $18 per adult
When: Select nights from November 28, 2025, to January 3, 2026, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
