This Christmas town near Toronto will whisk you away to a glittery European village
It's like stepping into a scene from 'The Holiday.'
Christmas is in the air, and if you're looking for an extra magical spot to visit this holiday season, you'll want to plan an outing to this dazzling Ontario small town.
With quaint streets, European vibes, and endless twinkling lights, it looks like a holiday card come to life.
You can spend a weekend popping into cute local shops, sipping warm cups of cocoa, and enjoying the sparkling village for the ultimate festive outing.
St. Jacobs is a cozy town located just over an hour from Toronto. Each holiday season, the village transforms into a magical Christmas town for the St. Jacobs Sparkles event.
This year, the event is taking place from November 13 to 16 and from November 20 to 23.
You can enjoy extended shopping hours, free horse-drawn trolley rides, carollers, Santa visits, cozy firepits, and more.
The village will be lit with thousands of twinkling lights, making it look like something out of a Hallmark film.
It's a magical spot to do some Christmas shopping while soaking up some festive cheer.
You can stop by the hot chocolate bar for a sweet drink, or pop into one of the town's many bakeries for a handmade pastry.
In addition to the Sparkles event, the region offers several other festive attractions, including holiday train rides, Christmas shows at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse, and holiday events at the Farmers' Market.
With dazzling streets, small-town charm, and European vibes, St. Jacobs is worth a road trip this Christmas season.
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: November 13 to 16 and November 20 to 23, 2025
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
