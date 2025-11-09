Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Christmas town near Toronto will whisk you away to a glittery European village

It's like stepping into a scene from 'The Holiday.'

A quaint street during the winter. Right: A person standing in front of a store.

A small town in Ontario.

stjacobsvillage | Instagram, @lilyslensonlife | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Christmas is in the air, and if you're looking for an extra magical spot to visit this holiday season, you'll want to plan an outing to this dazzling Ontario small town.

With quaint streets, European vibes, and endless twinkling lights, it looks like a holiday card come to life.

You can spend a weekend popping into cute local shops, sipping warm cups of cocoa, and enjoying the sparkling village for the ultimate festive outing.

St. Jacobs is a cozy town located just over an hour from Toronto. Each holiday season, the village transforms into a magical Christmas town for the St. Jacobs Sparkles event.

This year, the event is taking place from November 13 to 16 and from November 20 to 23.

You can enjoy extended shopping hours, free horse-drawn trolley rides, carollers, Santa visits, cozy firepits, and more.

The village will be lit with thousands of twinkling lights, making it look like something out of a Hallmark film.

It's a magical spot to do some Christmas shopping while soaking up some festive cheer.

You can stop by the hot chocolate bar for a sweet drink, or pop into one of the town's many bakeries for a handmade pastry.

In addition to the Sparkles event, the region offers several other festive attractions, including holiday train rides, Christmas shows at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse, and holiday events at the Farmers' Market.

With dazzling streets, small-town charm, and European vibes, St. Jacobs is worth a road trip this Christmas season.

Next: This Ontario small town with quaint streets and riverside charm is the 'prettiest' in Canada

St. Jacobs Sparkles

Price: Free

When: November 13 to 16 and November 20 to 23, 2025

Address: St. Jacobs, ON

St. Jacobs Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
st jacobschristmas in ontariochristmas towns ontario
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This train ride from Toronto takes you to one of the world's 'best' Christmas destinations

It's like a mini trip to Europe.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto has picture-perfect streets and cozy little cafes

It's a magical spot for a day trip.

CSIS is hiring students for these jobs and you can make up to $34 an hour

There are openings in IT, engineering, communications, HR, finance, and other work areas.

This cozy village is one of Ontario's 'best' hidden gems and it's magical during Christmas

You can wander along lantern-lit streets and sip peppermint hot chocolate.

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto for Remembrance Day 2025

Everything you need to know about how Toronto observes Remembrance Day. 👇

This Ontario town is a 'Hallmark-style holiday haven' with twinkly streets and carriage rides

It's like stepping into your favourite Christmas film.

Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 15 cm of snow this weekend

It's the first accumulating snow of the season!

The best cities in the world for 2026 were ranked and five Canadian spots made the list

These places are "urban powerhouses."

Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa for Remembrance Day 2025

Remembrance Day may not be a holiday for all, but Ottawa has special rules that could still disrupt your plans.

7 uniquely West Coast things that would shock people from the rest of Canada

Life hits different west of the Rockies. 👀