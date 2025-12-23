Here's everything that's open on Christmas & Boxing Day in Toronto
We rounded up all the stores that are actually open on Christmas Day. 🔎
Trying to figure out what's open and closed around Christmas in Toronto can get confusing fast, especially when holiday hours vary by store and with multiple stat holidays in the mix.
Holiday hours in Toronto aren't always consistent across retailers, which can make it difficult to quickly find nearby stores that are actually open when you need them.
To help take the guesswork out of holiday planning, we've dug around to find what's open on Christmas Day in Toronto, including grocery stores, liquor stores, shopping malls and essential services, along with all the Christmas Eve and Boxing Day holiday hours you'll want to know before heading out.
What's open on Christmas Day in Toronto
Christmas Day is one of the quietest retail days in Toronto, with most major stores, malls and services closed across the city. Still, there are a small number of grocery, convenience and essential retail options that remain open on December 25 — typically with reduced or modified hours — if you need to grab last-minute essentials.
Grocery stores
Most major grocery chains in Toronto — including Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys and their affiliated banners, as well as Costco and Walmart — will be closed on Christmas Day. That said, there are still a few grocery and food options open in Toronto on December 25 if you find yourself in a bind.
Aisle 24 is a cashierless grocery chain that carries a small selection of groceries, including fresh produce. All locations are open 24/7, all year round, including Christmas Day. You'll just need to download the app and create a profile in order to unlock the door.
All Rabba locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Christmas Day.
Many Shoppers Drug Mart stores will also be open, selling basic grocery staples and even fresh produce at some locations. Most locations that are open will have reduced hours, either 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Not all locations will be open, but you can find your local store's holiday hours on the Shoppers website. The following 24-hour stores will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day as well:
- Yonge & Carlton
- Avenue & Lawrence
- Woodbine & O'Connor
- Lawrence & Dufferin
- The Donway West
- Yonge & Finch (North York)
- Six Points Plaza (Etobicoke)
- Rexdale Plaza (Etobicoke)
All six Summerhill Market stores in Toronto will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 25.
Liquor stores
All LCBO and The Beer Store locations in Toronto will be closed on December 25, 2025.
The following Wine Rack locations in Toronto will be open on Christmas Day:
- Yonge & Erskine — open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Danforth & Glebemount — open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bloor & Spadina — open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- King & Bathurst — open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Church & Wellesley — open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 5230 Dundas St. W. (Etobicoke) — open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Convenience stores in Ontario are also permitted to sell beer, wine, cider and other ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, and many Toronto locations will remain open on Christmas Day, potentially with limited hours. Because holiday hours aren't always posted online, it's best to check with your local store before heading out.
Shopping malls
All major shopping malls in Toronto — including the Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets and more — will be closed on December 25.
However, the Pacific Mall in Markham is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
What's open on Christmas Eve in Toronto
Christmas Eve is the last major shopping day before the holiday, and most stores across Toronto will be open on December 24 — though many operate on reduced schedules and close earlier than usual.
If you're heading out that day, it helps to plan ahead and keep early closures in mind. Here are the Christmas Eve holiday hours for major grocery stores, liquor stores and shopping malls in Toronto.
Grocery stores
- Costco: All regular warehouses open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costco Business Centres will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Farm Boy: All locations open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- FreshCo: Most locations open from either 7 or 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Loblaws: Most locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Metro: Most locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- No Frills: Most locations open from either 7 or 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Sobeys: Most locations open from either 6 or 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Most locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a few open as late as 9 p.m. (Downsview)
- Whole Foods: The store in Yorkville will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Liquor stores
- LCBO: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a few exceptions that are opening at 10 a.m. or closing at 5 p.m.
- The Beer Store: All locations open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wine Rack: All locations open. Hours vary, with the earliest opening at 10 a.m. and the latest closing at 11 p.m. (Bloor & Spadina).
What's open on Boxing Day in Toronto
While Boxing Day is a statutory holiday in Ontario, it isn't listed under the province's Retail Business Holidays Act. That means retail rules are looser than on most stat holidays, allowing more stores and malls across Toronto to open.
Here's a breakdown of Boxing Day holiday hours for major grocery stores, liquor stores and shopping malls in Toronto, including which locations are open, which are closed and how hours change on December 26.
Grocery stores
- Costco: All regular warehouses open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Costco Business Centres will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Farm Boy: All locations will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for the one at 5245 Dundas St. W., which will be closed.
- FreshCo: Most locations open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Loblaws: Most locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Metro: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., although a select few will be closed. You can confirm your local store's hours on the Metro website here.
- No Frills: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sobeys: Most locations open from either 7 or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart: All locations open from 7 a.m. until either 10 or 11 p.m.
- Whole Foods: The store in Yorkville will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor stores
- LCBO: Many locations will be closed, but a select few will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find your nearest open store on the LCBO website here.
- The Beer Store: The following locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 452 Bathurst St.
- 904 Dufferin St.
- 2153 St. Clair Ave.
- 2625A Weston Rd.
- 3130 Danforth Ave. (Scarborough)
- 2727 Eglinton Ave. E. (Scarborough)
- 3561 Lawrence Ave. E. (Scarborough)
- 2360 Kennedy Rd. (Scarborough)
- 871 Milner Ave. (Scarborough)
- 1530 Albion Rd. (Etobicoke)
- 1718 Wilson Ave. (North York)
- 6212 Yonge St. (North York)
- Wine Rack: All locations open. Hours vary, with the earliest opening at 10 a.m. and a few closing as late as 11 p.m.
Shopping malls
- Eaton Centre: Open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Scarborough Town Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Yorkdale: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fairview Mall: Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sherway Gardens: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Service hours & holiday disruptions in Toronto over Christmas 2025
City of Toronto services:
- 311 Toronto remains open 24/7
- Curbside trash collection is cancelled on Christmas Day only. Thursday's pickup will be pushed to Friday, and Friday's will be on Saturday.
- Long-term care homes are operating as usual.
- Emergency shelters and street outreach are available. For information about drop-in sites offering holiday meals, visit the Toronto Drop-In Network website here.
- Toronto Public Library branches will be close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24, and remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Branches will reopen on Saturday, but will be closed again on Sunday, December 28.
- Most other City services — including municipal child care, cultural centres, court services, Employment and Social Services offices, Civic Centres, revenue services and animal shelters — will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
TTC: Toronto's subways, streetcars and buses will be operating Sunday service on December 25. Subway service will start around 8 a.m. and run every 4-5 minutes. On December 26, the TTC will be operating holiday service, which means all routes are running on a Sunday schedule but starting earlier, at around 6 a.m.
Canada Post: Canada Post is closed on all statutory holidays. That means there is no collection or delivery of mail happening on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. However, post offices operated by private businesses may be open if their host business is.
Banks: Banks are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Service Canada: Closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
ServiceOntario: Locations are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but some ServiceOntario services are available online, so you can still renew your driver's license, licence plate, health card and more.
Have a tip about a store or attraction that's open on holidays in Toronto? We want to hear about it! Send an email to avery.friedlander@narcity.com.