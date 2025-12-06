This new Christmas market near Toronto is made of glowing domes and it's pure magic
You can wander through an enchanted dome Christmas village.
This new Christmas market near Toronto isn't your usual holiday outing. Instead of vendor stalls, the market is full of magical glowing domes that look like something out of the North Pole.
You can wander through a wonderland of cozy glowing pods, sipping cozy drinks and biting into tasty treats for a festive experience.
Located just an hour away from Toronto, the dome village is a magical spot to visit this Christmas season.
Durham's North Pole Holiday Market is a new holiday experience in the heart of Oshawa, running on weekends from November 14 to January 4.
The event features an array of cozy domes beneath a canopy of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter escape full of vendors, cozy nooks, and holiday cheer.
You can wander through the glowing domes, shopping for gifts from local vendors selling everything from light-up toys to knitwear and stocking stuffers.
Bring your appetite! The market offers a range of delicious dishes, including BeaverTails, popcorn, and ice cream. You can also enjoy holiday-themed treats such as hot chocolate and baked goods.
For some extra cheer, you can stop by the Torchbearer Taproom heated dome, where you'll find festive boozy drinks like winter sangria and gingerbread mules.
Every Friday and Saturday night, the market hosts free outdoor holiday movies to get you in the Christmas spirit.
Tickets for the holiday market are available online, so if you're looking for something fun and festive to enjoy this holiday season, put on your mittens and plan a trip to this magical dome village.
The North Pole Holiday Market
Price: $5 admission per person
When: Weekends from November 14, 2025, to January 4, 2026
Address: 866 Taunton Rd. W., Oshawa, ON
