This new Christmas market near Toronto is made of glowing domes and it's pure magic

You can wander through an enchanted dome Christmas village.

A dome holiday market. Right: A hand holding hot chocolate.

A new Christmas market in Ontario.

@northpoleholidaymarket | Instagram, @northpoleholidaymarket | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

This new Christmas market near Toronto isn't your usual holiday outing. Instead of vendor stalls, the market is full of magical glowing domes that look like something out of the North Pole.

You can wander through a wonderland of cozy glowing pods, sipping cozy drinks and biting into tasty treats for a festive experience.

Located just an hour away from Toronto, the dome village is a magical spot to visit this Christmas season.

Durham's North Pole Holiday Market is a new holiday experience in the heart of Oshawa, running on weekends from November 14 to January 4.

The event features an array of cozy domes beneath a canopy of twinkling lights, creating a magical winter escape full of vendors, cozy nooks, and holiday cheer.

You can wander through the glowing domes, shopping for gifts from local vendors selling everything from light-up toys to knitwear and stocking stuffers.

Bring your appetite! The market offers a range of delicious dishes, including BeaverTails, popcorn, and ice cream. You can also enjoy holiday-themed treats such as hot chocolate and baked goods.

For some extra cheer, you can stop by the Torchbearer Taproom heated dome, where you'll find festive boozy drinks like winter sangria and gingerbread mules.

Every Friday and Saturday night, the market hosts free outdoor holiday movies to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Tickets for the holiday market are available online, so if you're looking for something fun and festive to enjoy this holiday season, put on your mittens and plan a trip to this magical dome village.

The North Pole Holiday Market

Price: $5 admission per person

When: Weekends from November 14, 2025, to January 4, 2026

Address: 866 Taunton Rd. W., Oshawa, ON

North Pole Holiday Market Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Things To Do Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

