I went on the new Disney Destiny cruise and it changed the way I see Disney magic

I was one of the first people to experience Disney's newest ship — the Destiny.
If you're a lover of Disney magic, a fan of luxurious-looking cruise ships, or simply someone who enjoys splurging on a memorable vacation, there's a good chance the Disney Cruise Line has crossed your radar.
Disney cruises have been steadily growing in popularity, but I'll be honest: I wasn't sure they were for me. I've always associated Disney magic with land — the moment you step onto Main Street for the first time in a while, riding rollercoasters as the sun goes down, and posing for pictures with Mickey Mouse, both of us firmly planted on solid ground.
That's the version of Disney I grew up with, and it's a journey that started at Disneyland Paris, where my extended family (including all eleven of my cousins, courtesy of Catholic grandparents) would pile into a rented minibus and drive from the U.K. to France for a weekend of blissful childhood overstimulation. Those trips carved out a permanent pocket of nostalgia in my brain, and even now, after travelling widely, nothing quite compares to that Disney dopamine hit.
Despite this deep affection, I had never been on a Disney cruise — or any cruise — before.
To be honest, the idea of being out on the ocean with no option to step off for days made me feel a little uneasy, and Netflix's recent Poop Cruise didn't help these feelings. For years, my husband has pitched a cruise as the more relaxing alternative to our usual Disney vacations (hoping for a trip without 7:30 a.m. alarms and strategic queue navigation), but I just couldn't imagine a ship matching the magic of the theme parks.
However, with the brand-new Disney Destiny set to sail for the first time in November 2025, I finally found myself ready to trade Main Street for the open sea. And the trip ended up changing how I feel about Disney magic entirely.
A new destiny
The Disney Destiny docked at Disney's Castaway Cay.Helena Hanson | Narcity
The Disney Destiny is the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing four- and five-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean.
Where the Wish leans into enchantment and the Treasure celebrates adventure, the Destiny takes a different approach, built around a heroes-and-villains theme that's visible on every corner of the ship.
The grand hall — inspired by Black Panther — is genuinely beautiful, all sleek lines, deep tones, and subtle Wakandan references. I had no idea what to expect walking onto the ship for the first time, but I was pretty blown away, especially with a team of Disney cast members applauding as we embarked.
It wasn't quite the "see the castle for the first time" gasp, but it was the closest I've ever come to it without actually being that moment.
At 144,000 gross tonnes and carrying around 3,466 passengers, the Destiny is sizable, but the intelligent layout and theming keep it from feeling overwhelming. It's grand in scale, yet still surprisingly straightforward to navigate, a lot like the Disney Parks.
In fact, I was surprised at how quickly it felt like home.
The ship
The Disney Destiny's grand hall, inspired by "Black Panther."Helena Hanson | Narcity
The ship's heroes-and-villains theming is on display everywhere, even underfoot. The carpets split the ship into "good" and "bad" sides, with a towering Mickey greeting you on one side of the lift banks and Maleficent stretching across the other.
The storytelling continues into the staterooms, where each cabin features artwork inspired by a different Disney hero. Mine came with a Mulan mural behind the bed, while others feature scenes from Hercules, Big Hero 6, and The Incredibles.
Up on deck, the Destiny has seven pools and the 760-foot AquaMouse, a water attraction with a villain-themed Mickey Mouse storyline. Younger cruisers have a Toy Story–themed splash zone complete with a family slide and smoothie bar, and adults can retreat to Quiet Cove for an infinity pool, bar, and cafe.
One of my favourite things about the Disney Parks is the attention to detail, and that same level of care is on full display on the Destiny.
The staircases are lined with intricate character galleries, carved wooden murals adorn the outside of the ship's two cinemas (which play Disney movies throughout the day and into the evening), and even the carpets tell a story. I spent well over an hour just wandering around and taking it all in. It's Disney storytelling at its most immersive and most beautiful.
And while the AquaMouse isn't going to match the adrenaline of Big Thunder Mountain, the ship has its own kind of Disney magic. It feels closer to what you might find in the premium Disney resorts or the more peaceful corners of the parks, where the quieter and more intricate details do more of the heavy lifting.
The dining
Palo Steakhouse on board the Disney Destiny.Helena Hanson | Narcity
It's fair to say there's no shortage of dining options on board the Destiny, and I actually struggled to eat and try everything I wanted to during my three-day cruise (despite my best efforts — trust me!).
Rotational dining includes three traditional restaurants, beginning with Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King. Here, live performers present songs from The Lion King in a dining room that echoes the film's African setting. Storytellers narrate Simba's journey with vocals and percussion, and the talent on display is enough to distract you from what is otherwise a showstopping three-course meal.
There's also Worlds of Marvel, where your dinner is served alongside an interactive Guardians of the Galaxy sequence. The experience stars Rocket and Groot, and it's fun and high-energy, especially for Marvel fans.
The ship's most classic dining environment is 1923, named after the founding year of The Walt Disney Company. The restaurant highlights Disney animation artistry, with more than a thousand drawings and props on display.
As a fan of Disney's themed dining on land, all three Destiny restaurants exceeded my expectations. And the fact that the same team of servers rotate with you each night was one of my trip highlights. By dinner three, it felt like hanging out with old friends — pure magic!
Beyond the main dining rooms, casual options include Marceline Market, which serves breakfast and lunch with made-to-order omelets, Mickey waffles, fresh seafood, and plant-based options.
Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods also has quick-service stations, including huts for burritos, burgers, made-to-order pizzas and soft-serve. Most stations operate through the afternoon and early evening, with pizza and ice cream available until around 11 p.m.
Nearby, Edna À La Mode Sweets is a dessert space inspired by Edna Mode's lab from The Incredibles. The menu features handmade gelato, ice cream, cupcakes styled after the Parr family, gourmet popsicles, and chocolate bark.
If you weren't already spoiled for choice, there are two exclusive dining venues ideal for an adults-only evening. Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement has a refined menu built around seasonal ingredients, whereas Palo Steakhouse blends Italian influences with a modern steakhouse menu.
Room service is also available 24 hours a day, with a menu featuring breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, entrées, and desserts. Guests can even request milk and cookies at bedtime (yes, even adults).
The drinking
The Sanctum, a Destiny lounge inspired by"Doctor Strange."Helena Hanson | Narcity
The Destiny has a full lineup of themed bars and lounges too, each rooted in a different corner of the Disney universe.
De Vil's sets the tone for the more theatrical lounges. Inspired by One Hundred and One Dalmatians, the space combines Cruella de Vil's red, black, and white palette along with her signature spots. If you're lucky (or unlucky, depending on your perspective), Cruella might even make an appearance — just be sure to keep any puppies at a safe distance.
Nearby, The Sanctum is the ship's Doctor Strange–themed lounge. A must-visit for Marvel fans, its design references the New York Sanctum, including the Cloak of Levitation, spellbooks, and a circular window that echoes the Sanctum's protective seal. Many of the drinks (which are seriously beautiful, by the way) include visual or thematic nods to the Doctor Strange movies.
De Vil's, inspired by Disney's "One Hundred and One Dalmatians." Helena Hanson | Narcity
My two personal favourite lounges, though, both lean into Disney theme park heritage.
Inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, Cask & Cannon is furnished with treasures that a well-travelled crew might "borrow" from a burning village. Familiar nets, lanterns and rum barrels all play tribute to the fan-favourite ride. Even the carpet nods to Captain Jack Sparrow, patterned with a compass that's ready to point toward whatever you desire most. Televisions show live sports, but the real draw is the rum. The menu focuses on rare and specialty varieties, served in a way that'll convince you that the rum is never really gone.
The Haunted Mansion Parlor, drawing directly from its iconic park attraction namesake, is full of familiar touches: mansion wallpaper, a clock stuck permanently at 13, an appearance from Madame Leota, and a ghostly fish tank swirling with skeletal aquatic creatures. The drinks menu features cocktails and mocktails exclusive to the Destiny — including one presented with your very own death certificate. Eek.
The entertainment
The Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Destiny.Helena Hanson | Narcity
The ship has two main productions, including Hercules. As a '90s kid, I can promise you this delivers a very healthy dose of nostalgia, and the unbelievable talent on display is humbling. The Imagineering is top tier too — but that's all I'll say for fear of dropping spoilers.
There's also Frozen, reimagined for the theatre with live vocals, projection effects, and familiar characters that bring Arendelle to life. While the movie was never one of my favourites, this version brought me to tears several times (in the best way).
Outside the theatre, the Destiny carries on Disney Cruise Line's long-standing pirate tradition with a night dedicated to pillaging and plundering. There's a deck party with live vocals, followed by the late-night Pirates' Rockin' Parlay Party. The evening ends with fireworks launched over the open water — a signature Disney Cruise Line moment that's just as surreal as it sounds.
All of the entertainment onboard felt just as immersive and impressive as what you'd find in the theme parks. And while you're never going to get a Magic Kingdom–level fireworks display at sea, the Destiny's fireworks and performances still stirred just as much emotion and wonder in me as their on-land counterparts.
The private island
The entrance to Disney's Castaway Cay.Helena Hanson | Narcity
For those not in the know — and that included me — Disney has its own private island, Castaway Cay, located in the Bahamas. It's a regular stop for many Disney Cruise Line ships, now including the Destiny.
Lounge chairs, sun umbrellas, and long stretches of sand line the main beach areas, making it easy to settle in and enjoy some sunshine and more grounded pleasures.
The lagoon has activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming, and snorkelling. For anyone who can't sit still, there's also the Castaway Cay 5K, which loops around the island along the former airstrip, past palm-lined stretches and lookout points. Finishers even receive a medal for their efforts.
Character appearances pop up throughout the day and offer a small taste of the theme parks on land — just without the long lines or the need to plan your entire afternoon around them.
My verdict
Before experiencing the Disney Destiny, I genuinely didn't know what to expect. My favourite things about the parks — the rides, the immersive theming, that dopamine hit you get walking down Main Street — seemed almost impossible to replicate at sea.
What surprised me, though, was how naturally the best Disney elements carried over to the cruise. The storytelling in every space, the immersive dining, the polished entertainment and the incredible cast members who make a large ship feel intimate all echoed what I love about the parks.
In the end, I learned that the magic isn't really the castle, the roller coasters, or any single moment. It's the feeling of magic Disney creates inside you — and it turns out that feeling follows you, even in the middle of the ocean.
The Destiny began its maiden voyage on November 20, 2025. Prices start at CA$2,928 for two guests on a 3-night Bahamian sailing from Fort Lauderdale, with full date and fare details available on the Disney Cruise Line website.
