Cineplex is showing some Christmas movies in December and here's how to get cheap tickets

'Tis the season! 🎄🍿

cineplex cinemas sign on exterior of theatre in canada

Cineplex sign at a theatre in Canada.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Cineplex is offering cheap tickets for a few Christmas movies in December.

You can get tickets for $3.99, but only if you buy them a certain way.

The movie theatre chain has discounted tickets on Saturdays for some showtimes so the entire family can watch movies at Cineplex Canada locations.

With this Family Favourites program, tickets are only $3.99 plus applicable taxes.

You can get the $3.99 ticket price when you buy tickets in the theatre, even if you're not a CineClub or Scene+ member.

If you buy tickets online, you'll have to pay more than that unless you have a CineClub membership.

These are the costs for Family Favourites movie tickets when you buy online:

  • $3.99 for CineClub members (no booking fee)
  • $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 plus a $1 online booking fee)
  • $5.49 for everyone else ($3.99 plus a $1.50 online booking fee)

You also have to pay tax on those prices when purchasing online.

Cineplex said the online booking fee allows you to select your seats when buying tickets.

Also, it gets you shareable digital tickets.

The online booking fee applies to the first four tickets purchased in a transaction.

Here are the Family Favourites movies that have been announced for December:

  • The Elf on the Shelf Movie Magic: A Fox Club's Christmas Tale and Santa's Reindeer Rescue — Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • The Polar Express — Saturday, December 13, 2025

Showtimes for Family Favourites movies are typically in the late morning and early afternoon.

But these times vary by theatre, so check your local Cineplex to see when the movies are playing so you can get discounted tickets.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

cineplex canada
DealsCanada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

